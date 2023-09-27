Six Killed, Four Injured In Fresh Kaduna Attack

No fewer than six persons were reportedly killed in the Takanai community of Atyap Chiefdom in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State by unknown gunmen suspected to be Fulani militia

The incident which occurred on Tuesday, September 26 at about 7 pm is coming barely five days after the attack launched in Kaura where a woman was killed and two of her children were kidnapped.

Confirming the attack, the acting Secretary to the District Head of the Community, Mr Samson Markus said the terrorists opened fire killing four people in the same compound and two in another family, adding that two children were also victims of the deadly attack.

“We were going about our normal businesses when we heard gunshots, we thought it was the military at first until we saw it was the Fulanis who came in from Zango Urban,” Markus alleged.

“Before the military arrived, they’ve succeeded in killing six persons, including 2 children.

“The arrival of the military was what scared them, and they took to their hills and left the community.

Also, a source privy to the development said “The attackers came and carried out their barbaric act by descending on innocent souls, killed six persons and four others sustained various degrees of injuries and left the village.” “As l am talking to you, we are having a meeting with the Sector Commander of Operation Safe Haven to extensively discuss the issue with a view to a possible solution of maintaining peace in the area and by extension, the state and the country,” another source said. He called on Governor Uba Sani to unearth the perpetrators of the killings in Atyap land and Southern Kaduna.

The Police Public Relations Officer could not be reached to confirm the incident.