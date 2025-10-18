A tragic road accident along Potiskum–Fika Road, around Maiduwa Junction in Yobe State, has reportedly claimed six lives and eight others sustained various degrees of injuries.

This tragic accident was confirmed by the Yobe State Police Command on Saturday in a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Dungus Abdulkarim.

According to the statement, preliminary investigation revealed that a Sharon vehicle with registration number PKM 549 YZ, driven by one Adamu Hassan, was conveying passengers from Potiskum to Bajoga, Funakaye Local Government Area of Gombe State, when the driver lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the crash.

READ ALSO

The Command through the PPRO said efforts are ongoing to trace and contact the relatives of the deceased for proper identification.

It attributed this incident to speeding, reckless and dangerous driving, unnecessary overtaking, and drug abuse by some commercial drivers.

“On receipt of the report, personnel of the Motor Traffic Department (MTD) of the Fika Division swiftly responded, rushed to the scene, and evacuated both the injured and the deceased to the General Hospital, Fika, where a medical doctor confirmed the six victims dead”, it said.