Six Jailed For Cybercrime In Kwara

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the conviction of six persons charged with offences bordering on cybercrime and fraud-related offences.

The convicts, who were prosecuted on separate charges, were arraigned before Justice Evelyn Anyadike of the Federal High Court and Justice Adebayo Yusuf of the Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin.

They are Aransiola Oluwaseun Stephen from Odo-Owa, Oke-Ero Local Government Area of Kwara State; Owoeye Adeyanju Ezekiel, from Ibadan, Ido Local Government Area of Oyo State; Idris Yekini Kayode from Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State; Abdulrahman Abubakar from Surulere Local Government Area of Oyo State; one Rafiu Ashimiu Adisa and Raheem Ayomide Monsur from Ita-Amodu, Ilorin, Kwara State.

Their conviction brings to 24 out of the 50 suspects, comprising 48 students of the Kwara State University (KWASU), and two residents of Malete arrested during a sting operation by the operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the EFCC for offences bordering on Internet fraud.

They all pleaded guilty to their respective charges when they were read to them.

Following their guilty pleas, Innocent Mbachie, Adebayo Aliyu, Charles Oni and Rasheedat Alao who represented the Commission in the cases reviewed the facts of the cases and tendered the statements and items recovered from the defendants at the point of arrest, which were admitted in evidence.

The Justices having considered the facts placed before the courts and the admittance of guilt by the defendants found them guilty and accordingly sentenced them to various jail terms.

The courts also ordered that the phones and laptops used as instrumentalities of the crime by the convicts and the money brought by them as restitution be forfeited to the Federal Government.