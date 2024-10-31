Six Injured, Hospitalised As Waste Disposal Vehicle Rammed Into Cab, Motorcycle

Share

Six people have been hospitalised in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, following injuries sustained in a road accident involving a waste disposal vehicle and a taxicab, as well as, a motorcycle.

The incident which occurred around 5 p.m. on Tuesday along the ApeteAkufo Road in Ido Local Government Area of Ibadan, was reported to have happened when the waste disposal vehicle lost control due to brake failure.

Having rammed into an oncoming cab, popularly known as Micra, and a commercial motorcycle, six persons, including three pupils returning from school, two apprentices accompanying the waste disposal vehicle, and one other person, were severely injured.

Our correspondent learnt that the injured victims were rushed to a nearby hospital in the area for first aid treatment. The victims were still receiving treatment in the hospital as at the time of filing this report yesterday, New Telegraph gathered.

