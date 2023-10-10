Six Hospitalized As Fuel Tanker Explodes In Nasarawa

Six persons have sustained various degrees of injuries in a petroleum tanker explosion at Sandaji Filling Station in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

New Telegraph learned that the tanker which brought petroleum products to the filling station exploded around 12:00pm.

An attendant at the station, Comfort Igwe, confirmed to journalists that the explosion happened while a tanker was unloading the petroleum products.

She mentioned that the inferno resulted in the destruction of property estimated to be worth over N600 million.

When journalists visited the scene of the incident, firefighters were actively working to bring the fire under control.

Also, security personnel were taking measures to control the movement of people and vehicles along the Makurdi-Lafia-Jos Road, where the filling station is situated.

Staff members of the filling station who sustained injuries from the fire outbreak were promptly taken to the hospital for medical attention.

In response, Ombugu Joshua, the Acting Director of the Nasarawa State Fire Service, urged residents to immediately notify the firefighters in case of a fire outbreak for a rapid response, as reported by the media.

However, Aliyu Sandaji, the owner of the impacted filling station, shared his terrifying ordeal, explaining that the tanker, which was carrying 28 million litres of premium motor spirit, ignited and completely consumed the entire fuel supply.

Aliyu Sandaji further disclosed that the fire incident had also engulfed a company-owned Hilux vehicle and various other properties that were yet to be identified. He expressed relief that, fortunately, no lives were lost during the unfortunate incident.

Aliyu Sandaji expressed his appreciation for the prompt response of the Federal Fire Service and other security operatives, which played a crucial role in preventing the fire from spreading to nearby properties.