No fewer than six Nigerian governors are set to receive the 2025 Nigeria GovTech Public Service Awards from the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR).

The distinguished leaders include: Governors Alex Otti (Abia); Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa); Douye Diri (Bayelsa); Umar Namadi (Jigawa); Dapo Abiodun (Ogun); and Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau)

The BPSR, the organisers of the conference, has become an imperative platform to bring together distinguished leaders across Nigeria and the international community.

The 2025 edition is set to take place from October 9 to 10 at the Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja, with the theme, “Redefining Possibilities: Harnessing Emerging Technologies for Public Service Delivery and Socio-Economic Development.”

Speaking at the event, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, explained that the theme is so much more than a call to innovation, branding it a strategic response to the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, aimed at leveraging technology to transform governance, enhance service delivery, and promote sustainable socio-economic development.

The colloquim will engage prominent, senior government officials, technology innovators, development partners, civil society, and academia in conversations that highlight how emerging technologies can be used to strengthen governance, modernise public administration and expand Nigeria’s socio-economic opportunities. The Director-General of the Bureau for Public Service Reforms (BPSR), Dr Dasuki I. Arabi, remarked that the GovTech Public Awards Service was programmed to acknowledge individuals and organisations that have strengthened innovation and transformation in Nigeria’s public sector. He further clarified that the 2025 awardees were meticulously selected through voting and nationwide nominations “The awards are designed to celebrate excellence and to encourage leaders who have pioneered reforms that strengthen institutions and enhance service delivery to Nigerians,” Arabi stated Nigeria’s GovTech Conference, now in its third edition, has established itself as a platform for promoting tech and technology-oriented governance in Nigeria.