Six Dies, 60 Injured In Kogi Auto Accident

The Kogi State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed that no fewer than six persons were reported dead while 60 others were injured in a road accident in Lokoja, the State capital.

New Telegraph gathered that the accident occurred around 3 pm on Tuesday, January 14 near the Zone 8 Roundabout along the Hassan Katsina Road, Lokoja.

The State FRSC Sector Command, Samuel Oyedeji noted that an articulated truck travelling from Bauchi to Enugu State lost control, resulting in a devastating crash.

He further noted that the remains of the six deceased were deposited at the Federal University Teaching Hospital mortuary

Oyedeji urged drivers to exercise caution, especially when operating heavy-duty vehicles, and called on the government to intensify efforts in addressing road infrastructure challenges and enforcing traffic regulations.

“As investigations continue into the cause of the accident, Nigerians are once again reminded of the shared responsibility to ensure safer roads for all,” he added.

