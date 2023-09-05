Six Die, One Injured In Ondo Auto Crash

Not less than six people were killed while one person was critically injured in an accident that occurred on the Akure/Owo road in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State on Tuesday.

Eyewitnesses said the accident involved one Red Man Diesel Truck and one ash Toyota Sienna marked FFN 310 PU about 3km away from Akure Airport.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), which confirmed the accident said six people lost their lives and one person injured in a road crash.

The Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr Ezekiel SonAllah, explained that the accident involved one red Man Diesel truck and one ash Toyota Sienna marked FFN 310 PU. He said that it occurred at about 1:39 pm about 3 kilometers away from Akure Airport.

SonAllah said that six male adults died while one female adult was injured out of eight people involved attributed the causes of the accident as the speed violation (SPV), wrongful overtaken (WOV), and loss of control(LOC).

According to him, the items recovered from the scene of the accident included money, and phones and had been handed over to the police operatives from Ogbese in Akure North Local Government Area of the state.

The statement read “Meanwhile, the six corpses have been deposited at the general hospital morgue, Akure while obstruction has been cleared and the vehicles, money, and phones were handed over to the police.”

SonAllah, called on motorists to always abide by the prescribed speed limit and commercial drivers must ensure they install speed-limiting devices in their vehicles.

His words “Our drivers should be safety conscious at all times and should not overtake if it is not safe.

“Passengers should not only warn drivers in an event of excess speed but also report them to security agencies manning the highways.”