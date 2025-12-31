Six Die In Lagos Boat Accident As NIWA, LASWA Rescue Four

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) have said that six passengers have died in a boat mishap on Lagos lagoon, while four were rescued.

The two agencies explained on Wednesday in a joint statement by LASWA’s Head, Public Affairs, Wuraola Alake and an official of NIWA’s Corporate Affairs, Omowunmi Yussuff, that a search and rescue operation along the Nigerdock axis of the Igbologun water channel was carried out, where the boat mishap occurred, adding that other passengers were still missing.

According to the statement, “unfortunately, the operation recovered six dead passengers in the accident which occurred about 8.35 pm on Tuesday, after the boat hit a submerged object.

The agencies confirmed that the boat crash involved a Savvy Marine passenger boat, which was en route from Ilashe Beach House at the time of the incident.

According to the statement, upon receiving a distress alert, the agencies immediately activated their Search and Rescue (SAR) teams, which responded promptly and worked in close collaboration with the Marine Police and other first responders.

It said: “As of the time of this report, four (4) passengers have been successfully rescued and transported to a nearby hospital, where they are currently receiving medical attention. Sadly, six (6) other passengers were recovered dead at the scene.

“LASWA and NIWA extend their deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims and assure the public of their continued commitment to ensuring safety on Lagos Inland Waterways.

The authorities also reiterate the importance of adherence to all safety regulations, including proper navigation practices and compliance with the ‘No Night Travel’ rule.

“Members of the public are advised to remain calm and rely only on verified information from LASWA\NIWA and other official sources.”