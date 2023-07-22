Six Die After Consuming Alcohol In Ogun 

Residents of Ogbogbo in the Ijebu-North East area of Ogun State have been thrown into confusion following the death of six persons after reportedly drinking alcohol.

Our correspondent gathered that the incident occurred on Tuesday, at a local drinking joint where seven friends reportedly converged to make merry.

A source told our correspondent that all the six persons who drank the alcohol died except the seventh person who reportedly brought the drink from his home, but did not partake in the drinking.

The source who pleaded anonymity said the deceased persons and the suspect reportedly engaged in a hot argument, but was later settled.

The source claimed that the suspect offered to donate a bottle of alcohol as part of reconciliation moves after the argument.

The suspect reportedly went home and brought the drink which was taken by all the six friends except him.

It was further gathered that a few hours after they had departed to their various destinations, news filtered into the town that two of the friends had died while four others were hospitalized.

According to the source, the other four persons died the following day while the suspect was reported to have fled over the incident.

The source said, “It was later that night that the news started breaking that those who drank from the alcohol have started dying while some of them were rushed to the hospital.

“Six people have been announced dead as of the time of speaking to you. The whereabouts of the man who brought the alcohol is yet to be known.”

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the State Police Command, Omolola Odutola confirmed the incident.

Odutola however, refused to confirm the number of people dead.

She said, “I just confirmed something like that occurred but the families said they are not pressing charges and prefer to bury their dead.”