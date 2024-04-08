Six Die, 21 Injured In Ogun Multiple Road Crashes

No fewer than six persons, including a female child, have died, while 21 others sustained varying degrees of injuries in three separate road accidents in Ogun state.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun sector command, Florence Okpe confirmed the accidents to journalists on Monday.

According to her, the first crash occurred around the Fidiwo axis of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway at about 3.40 am.

Okpe said the accident involved a Toyota bus with registration number, GBJ 915 XA and an unmarked Golf car.

She added that four persons were involved in the accident, while of them died, two others were injured.

The second accident, according to the FRSC spokesperson occurred at Ore – Ijebu-Ode expressway around 5.18 am.

Okpe attributed the cause of the lone crash to speed and fatigue on the part of the driver.

She said the accident involved a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number, RBC 213 XT.

“A total of 20 persons comprising of five male adults, nine female adults and six children were involved in the accident. Seventeen people sustained injury, while three persons, two male adults and one female child died from the crash”, Okpe said.

She added that the third accident also occured on the Ore -Ijebu-Ode expressway at about 2 am.

According to her, an Iveco truck marked TRE 265 XB and an unmarked Luxury bus were involved in the crash.

“Twenty-nine people were involved in the accident. Two persons were injured and one male adult died, while 26 people were unhurt”, Okpe said.

She said all the injured victims had been taken to the hospital for treatment, while the corpses of the deceased were deposited at the morgue.