Six Dead, Others Injured In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Auto Crash

No fewer than six people have lost their lives, while several others were injured in an accident involving an 18-seater commercial bus along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Saturday, April 5.
Saturday Telegraph gathered that at the moment, rescue operations are still ongoing at the accident scene.
Also, the emergency teams are currently battling to save those trapped in the incident and manage the aftermath of the tragic incident.
The crash has caused a major gridlock, leaving commuters stranded for hours as emergency responders work to clear the wreckage and rescue victims.
