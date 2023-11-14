Six Dead, Others Injured As Bus Rammed Into Truck On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Six persons have died while six others sustained varying degrees of injuries in an accident on Tuesday along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The accident occurred at a car park turning opposite Redeemed camp along the highway.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta.

Akinbiyi explained that the incident occurred at 6:05 pm and involved a truck and a Mazda bus marked EPE 440 YG.

He noted that according to an eyewitness, the truck driver was making a U-turn while the bus which was at excessive speed rammed into it.

The TRACE spokesperson added that immediately after the truck driver saw what happened, he ran away.

He stated that 15 people were involved in the accident, saying that six people were injured while six people died.

Akinbiyi explained that the deceased was deposited at Idera Morgue, Sagamu, and Famobis Hospital, Mowe while the injured were taken to RCCG and Famobis hospitals respectively.