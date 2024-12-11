New Telegraph

December 11, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 11, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. Jigawa Auto Crash…

Jigawa Auto Crash Claims Six Lives

Six Dead In Jigawa Auto Crash

The fatal automobile accident that occurred, on Tuesday, along the Auyo-Adiyani road in the Guri Local Government Area of Jigawa State has claimed six people lives.

According to the report, all members of the same family from Adiyani were returning home from a condolence visit to the relatives of those who lost their lives in a previous accident.

READ ALSO

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Jigawa State Command, DSP Shi’isu Lawan Adam, confirmed the incident, saying that investigations were ongoing to determine the cause of the accident.

The latest crash brings the death toll from road accidents in Jigawa State to 20 within two days, raising fresh concerns about road safety in the region.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Ondo Guber: NNPP Disowns Edema’s Suit Against APC’s Candidates
Read Next

Rubean Abati Reacts To Okpebholo’s Error During Budget Presentation
Share
Copy Link
×