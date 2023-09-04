Six dead, 11 injured in Osun multiple auto crashes

No fewer than six persons lost their lives while 11 others sustained various degrees of injuries in multiple motor accidents in Osun State. The accident which involved two trailers, it was learnt, occurred on the hilly road of the Imesi-Ile community in the Obokun Local Government Area of the state. It was learnt that one of the trailers had a brake failure which resulted in the driver losing control of the wheel.

Speaking on the crash, the spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Osun State command, Agnes Ogungbemi confirmed that the accident which involved 17 people was fatal.

She explained: “The accident occurred on Saturday and two trailers were involved around the hilly road at Imesi-Ile. The possible cause of the accident was break failure and loss of control.

“Five dead victims were taken to Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, by the police before the arrival of the FRSC team. One dead male victim was trapped under the truck and our team employed the extricating machine in order to remove the trapped body from under the vehicle.”