Six Dead, 11 Injured In Kaduna-Zaria Auto Crash

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kaduna Sector Command has confirmed the death of six persons as 11 sustained injuries in a road crash on the Kaduna-Zaria expressway.

Mr Kabir Nadabo, the FRSC Kaduna Sector Commander told the News Agency of Nigeria that the road traffic crash occurred at Aliko filling station on the Kaduna-Zaria expressway on Tuesday at about 06:25hrs.

On the other hand, he said that traffic was now free to flow on the route, adding that Zebra 35 Rigachikun’s rescue squad had been on the site quickly and carried out the rescue.

“The initial investigation of the crash revealed that 23 people were involved in the crash, 11 were injured and sadly, all 6 lost their lives,” Nadabo said.

The Toyota bus was travelling from Ilesha to Batsari, in Katsina State, according to the investigation, he said, adding, ” The driver was at high speed, lost control and rammed into a moving vehicle, thus causing the crash.”

According to Nadabo, drivers from other states, not Kaduna State, are mostly to blame for the majority of traffic accidents on the route, which are brought on by driver weariness.

He said that the FRSC was devastated by this terrible but preventable incident and that it was the organization leading the way in road safety and transport management.

”The Corps in Kaduna State will continue to perform its statutory duty of saving lives and properties and, most fundamentally, creating awareness of the dangers of road safety vices and unethical road culture.

“Kaduna State is a critical corridor; therefore, the state Command has established instruments of safety that will guide transporters on the importance of safe travels in this yuletide season and beyond.

”Remember, the more we educate motorists on the significance of cultivating safety behaviour on the roads, the less Road Traffic Crashes will be experienced,” he said.

He urged stakeholders, particularly transportation unions, to assist in reaching out to and advocating the language of safety to their drivers.

Nadabo went on to say that the corps was working with media sources to further educate the public about the dangers of risky driving, overloading, driving with worn-out tyres, and exhaustion caused by long journeys, among other things.

The sector commander urged all road users to follow safe driving practices at all times.