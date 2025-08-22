Six Dead, 10 Missing In China Bridge Collapse

No fewer than six people were reportedly killed, while 10 are missing after a bridge under construction collapsed in northwest China on Friday.

According to a video published by the state broadcaster, CCTV showed that the middle of the bridge’s arch section suddenly gave way and plunged into the waters of the Yellow River below.

The state news agency, Xinhua, noted that the cause of the incident was a steel cable failure, and the People’s Daily newspaper reported that 15 workers and a project manager were on-site at the time.

The bridge on the Sichuan-Qinghai Railway is the world’s largest-span double-track continuous steel truss arch bridge, according to People’s Daily.

It is also China’s first railway steel truss arch bridge spanning the Yellow River — the country’s second longest — the report said.

Images published on state media show the partially built bridge, its middle section missing and two giant scaffolding towers and several cranes alongside it.