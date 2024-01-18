Six Clubs Keen On Signing Man City’s Kelvin Philips

Manchester City will make a decision on Kalvin Phillips‘ future next week with at least six clubs keen to sign the former Leeds United Midfielder.

According to reports, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are interested in the England international.

Also, English clubs Crystal Palace, Newcastle and West Ham have a chance of signing the 28-year-old player.

While a move to Spain may seem more glamorous, his chances of securing the regular football he requires may be better served by signing for a Premier League team.

Phillips has not featured in the top flight since November 4 and needs minutes to seal his spot in England’s Euro 2024 squad.

Palace boss Roy Hodgson revealed earlier this week that the Eagles would be able to make that guarantee.

He said: “If they [Manchester City] are purely going to sell him [Phillips], then I don’t think we will be in the market.

“If they’re going to loan him, I would like to think that we could possibly put our hand up and push ourselves forward.

“What we could then of course offer is the chance to play regular football in the Premier League in the build-up to what will be a very important summer for England and for him.”

City would reportedly be happy to send Phillips out on a straight loan with no obligation to buy.