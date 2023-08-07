Six banks’ H1’23 profit rise by 168% to N333.13bn

Six deposit money banks (DMBs) in the country have posted a combined pre-tax profit of N333.13 billion in the first six months of this year, compared with the N124.13 billion that they recorded for the corresponding period of 2022, according to the lenders’ latest financial results.

This means that compared with their performance in H1’22, the financial institutions grew their Profit Before Tax (PBT) by N208.99 billion or 168.37 per cent in the same period this year, despite the harsh operating environment and headwinds.

The six lenders are, FBN Holdings Plc, FCMB Group Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc, Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc, Wema Bank Plc and Jaiz Bank Plc.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the DMBs’ unaudited half year (H1) financial results for the period ended June 30, 2023, presented to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), showed significant growth across income lines.

Specifically, FBN Holdings posted N206.3 billion PBT compared with the N65.72 billion that the Tier-1 lender reported for the corresponding period of 2022. Also, Fidelity Bank’s PBT rose to N61.19 billion in the first half of this year compared with N25.67 billion in the corresponding period of last year. FCMB achieved N38.23 billion pre-tax profit in the first six months of this year as against N15.43 billion in H1’ 2022.

Similarly, Sterling Financial Holdings Company (the holding company of Sterling Bank) posted N11.46 billion pre-tax profit compared with the N8.62 billion PBT it reported for the first half of last year, while Wema Bank’s PBT rose to N12.06 billion in H1’23 compared with N6.10 billion in the corresponding period of 2022. Non-interest lender, Jaiz Bank Plc’s pre-tax profit equally headed north, standing at N3.93 billion in the first six months of this year as against N2.59 billion in H1’22.

Further analysis of the financial statements also indicates that the six lenders all reported an increase in their H1’23 Profit After Tax (PAT) compared with the first half of last year.

Thus, FBN Holdings Plc posted N187.24 billion Profit After Tax (PAT) in H1’ 2023 as against the N56.60 billion it reported for the corresponding period of last year; Fidelity Bank achieved N53. 30 billion PAT compared with N22.84 billion in H1’ 2022; FCMB’s PAT rose to N35.41 billion compared with N13.66 billion in the same period of last year; Sterling Financial Holdings Company reported increased PAT of N10.68 billion as against N8.01 billion in the first half of last year; Wema Bank’s PAT stood at N10.49 billion as against N5.28 billion in the corresponding period of 2022, while Jaiz Bank recorded N3.93 billion PAT in H1’2023 compared N2.47 billion in the first half of last year.

Analysts note that the fact that the financial institutions were able to achieve such strong H1’23 results despite challenges, such as the cash shortage, occasioned by the implementation of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) naira redesign policy, which crippled economic activities for most part of Q1, indicates that the sector continues to be resilient.

“Although the current operating environment remains challenging, we are confident of successfully navigating the terrain in our transformation journey to deliver sustainable value to our stakeholders.”

