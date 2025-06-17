Six Arrested In Anambra During Cult Initiation

Share

Six suspected cultists have been arrested by the Anambra State Police Command during a foiled initiation ceremony in Nawfia community, Njikoka Local Government Area of the state.

The arrests were made by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) following an intelligence-driven operation on Saturday morning.

According to a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, a number of items were recovered from the suspects, including a Lexus SUV, arms, and charms believed to be used in the initiation ritual.

“Anambra Police Operatives on 15th June 2025 at about 9:30 a.m., acting on intelligence-driven information, foiled a cult initiation ceremony at Nawfia, Njikoka Local Government Area,” the statement read.

“During the raid, the team arrested six suspects and recovered one Jojef pump-action gun, two live cartridges, one golden-coloured Lexus SUV with Reg No: ATN 202 AE, two cutlasses, two scissors, one cap bearing the inscription of the Supreme Vikings Confraternity, some charms, suspected hard substances, and other incriminating items.”

The suspects were identified as Nwadike Chibuike, Anierobi Precious, Raphael Ebube, Ezechi Benjamin, Okafor Chidera, and Chiema Okoye — all males aged between 20 and 30.

SP Ikenga stated that the suspects are currently undergoing police interrogation to uncover more details about their operations, after which the case will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

“The Command, while acknowledging the link between cultism and other serious crimes, remains committed to actively combating cultism and related criminal activities in the state,” Ikenga added.

