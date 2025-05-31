Six Arrested For Drug Trafficking In Anambra

Share

Six suspects, including a woman, have been arrested by operatives of the Special Cultism Squad, Obosi, for alleged involvement in drug trafficking activities at Isuaniocha in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The arrests followed a tip-off to the Anambra State Police Command, prompting a swift raid by the squad on the drug distribution network operating in the area.

During the operation, the police recovered large quantities of dried leaves suspected to be hard drugs, alongside other incriminating substances reportedly used in trafficking.

Confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, stated:

“Police operatives attached to the Special Cultism Squad, Obosi Sector, in the early hours of May 30, 2025, acting on credible intelligence, uncovered a drug trafficking network in Isuaniocha.

“Six suspects, including a female drug dealer, were arrested, and a significant quantity of dried leaves suspected to be hard drugs and other illicit substances were recovered.”

Reacting to the arrest, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu fwc, MNIPS, PhD, expressed concern over the increasing rate of drug abuse among youths in the state.

“Drugs remain the oxygen fueling most criminal activities and deviant behaviours,” the CP said, emphasizing the need for urgent intervention.

He further noted the command’s commitment to intensifying advocacy against drug abuse through the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV) — a sensitization programme aimed at educating young people on the dangers of drug use and other societal vices.

Ikenga also confirmed that all the suspects will be handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Awka, for further investigation and prosecution.

