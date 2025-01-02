Situating Aliyu’s 2025 Budget Of Transformation For Sokoto

Share

The rapid development taking place in Sokoto State under the able leadership of Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto is one that has captured the attention of every citizen of Sokoto State and indeed of the country as a whole.

Within one and half years of the administration of Governor Ahmad Aliyu, Sokoto State, is beginning to take her rightful place in virtually every sector.

This did not just happen. It is without question because the state is lucky to have a very focused, committed and determined leadership who is in a hurry to deliver on his campaign promises to the people of the state.

When people vote for the right man who fits the job, they need not doubt whether he will deliver what is expected of him. And this is exactly what is happening in Sokoto State. The people did not make mistake in casting their vote for the man they called “Sarkin Aiki” (the working governor).

In the year under review, (2024), the administration of Governor Ahmed Aliyu, has touched every nook and cranny of the state with positive projects that would stand the test of time.

As at December 2024 the Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto administration had completed 180 projects.

During the presentation of the year 2025, budget to the State House of Assembly, the governor, took time to review the 2024 budget performance in key sectors and the success recorded within the year.

Sokoto State, like most states in the North-West, is faced with insecurity ranging from banditry, kidnapping etc, and the need to tackle the challenge of insecurity with the seriousness it deserves becomes necessary and urgent.

It is based on this urgency, that the state deemed fit to purchase some equipment that would assist the security agencies in fighting this menace in the State.

About 130 well-equipped patrol vehicles were procured and donated to the security personnel to ease their task in fighting the enemies of the state. In addition to this, the state also established a Community Guard to assist conventional security in tackling the challenge by providing intelligence to them. Without credible intelligence support, the war won’t be won easily.

As it is often said: “every crime is local” therefore, the Community Guard is not out of place as they know the locality more than the conventional security personnel.

The year 2024, under review, witnessed other tremendous achievements in the area of construction of township roads. Within the period under review, 30 roads were constructed 1000, units were constructed and another 137 housing units built by the federal government, were purchased to ease accommodation challenges in the state.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu believes that retirement benefit is a right, and it should not be denied to any retiree from the state. It is based on this that his administration has begun the payment of the N15 billion gratuity owed the retirees and also directed the monthly release of 300 billion naira to be paid to retiring staff of the state civil service.

It is interesting to note that Governor Aliyu is aware of the excruciating hardship people are going through, as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy by the federal government. In order to cushion the effects, about 110, mass transit, and 46 buses to ease inter/intra-state travel were purchased and distributed at subsidized rates to the people. Additionally, 1000 motorcycles 500 tricycles and other palliatives to reduce the hardship, costing the state the sum of N14.4 billion was equally purchased and distributed to the citizens of the state.

Poverty reduction measures especially youth empowerment were pursued with vigour because they are the essence of government. This explains why over 500 youths were trained in various skills that would make them self-reliant. Clearly the governor wants them to create jobs rather than depending on the so-called “white collar job” that is not available.

Agriculture which is a major employer of labour, was equally given a boost by the administration of Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto through the provision of very affordable fertilizer, farming equipment, improved seedlings, chemicals such as herbicide pesticide and other items for irrigation. The governor is also working on the rehabilitation of dams for dry-season farming.

Water supply has also improved, with the completion of several water projects. The governor’s determination is a regular supply of water projects.

Developing a state without a sound educational system is nothing but a charade, hence the education sector got and continues to get special attention with the construction of more classrooms, renovation of many schools and purchase of teaching and instructional materials. Scholarships were also awarded to students of tertiary institutions.

Health, they say is wealth. In other words, a healthy person is a wealthy person. No good leader neglects the health of his people, and Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto is fully aware of this. That is why immunization/vaccination against diseases and other health outreach were given adequate priority, by the administration.

A government that has achieved these lofty feats, within this short period, can only be expected to do more. And the governor has stressed that resolve to do more.

The year 2025, is indeed a year of high hopes and high expectations for the infrastructural transformation of Sokoto State.

Presenting the budget for 2025, to the State Assembly, of 526,882,142,484.39 billion naira, with recurrent expenditure of 176,295,602,130.14 and capital expenditures of 349,386,540,354.25. one cannot, but agree that indeed, Sokoto State under Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto will witness more transformation.

The most interesting thing about this budget is that capital expenditure is given priority with 66% as against recurrent expenditure of 44% which shows that Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto means business.

The governor clearly understands that to drive development of the state there is the need to pay attention to the economic development of the state.

It is noteworthy that Sokoto State in 2024 received the sum of 216,502,103,077.49 as federal allocation, compared to her counterparts, who received higher. Yet those states can not match Sokoto State’s development due to the prudent utilization of the funds.

In the 2025 budget, education received the highest allocation due to a deliberate effort to give the educational sector the desired and deserved attention. The governor is determined to change the story of the state from that of a backward one to that of excellence in the area of science and technology education.

There is no doubt that the year 2025 budget, will surpass the 2024 budget in terms of performance. No wonder, it is tagged, the budget of ” infrastructural transformation”.

One sticking statement about the year 2024 budget is the governor’s revelation that he didn’t borrow a Kobo. His words: “I would like to inform you that of all the projects, we have executed, we did not borrow a single Kobo from any financial institutions and to date we are not owing any contractor in the state”.

The above is a testament that truly the good people of Sokoto State have a caring leader in Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto who is not only prudent but is committed to delivering more infrastructural projects.

Share

Please follow and like us: