Sitting On Toilet For Over 10 Minutes, Harmful –Doctors

Researchers in the United States have cautioned against prolonged sitting on the toilet, saying it can harm human health.

It’s even been connected to an increased risk of haemorrhoids and weakened pelvic muscles, said Dr. Lai Xue, a colorectal surgeon at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.

“When patients present to me with complaints, one of the main areas we have to delve deeply into is spending a lot of time on the toilet,” Xue said. Bowel movement frequency could influence many other health factors, a new study suggests.

Similarly, the study found that potty problems can arise from sitting too long in the toilet. Potty problems include constipation, withholding stools, fear, not drinking enough fluids, among others.

People should spend an average of five to 10 minutes on the john, according to Dr. Farah Monzur, an assistant professor of medicine and director of the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center at Stony Brook Medicine on Long Island, New York.

