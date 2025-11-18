SITA, AMADEUS, AACO Partner On Air Travel Emissions

AACO, SITA, and Amadeus have collaborated to explore how data and technology can enhance the accuracy and transparency of aviation’s sustainability efforts.

The initiative represents a concrete step toward helping airlines and passengers make informed decisions based on the environmental impact of air travel, and building the trust needed to support meaningful climate action. Conscious of the criticality of the challenge, two of aviation’s leading technology providers are working together.

The collaboration pairs SITA Eco Mission, which draws on real aircraft performance and operational data to deliver accurate emissions and fuel-burn calculations, with Amadeus Travel Impact Suite, which aggregates carbon emissions calculations from multiple recognised sources and standards.

Together, they provide the ecosystem with detailed emissions information, enabling travellers to make more informed decisions. Their shared goal is to demonstrate how accurate data can support decision-making on sustainable travel and facilitate climate action, such as carbon offsetting.

“We are proud that Amadeus and SITA have joined forces to deliver solutions that help the aviation industry and its customers optimise operational costs while engaging passengers on sustainability through accurate, data-driven transparency,” said Abdul Wahab Teffaha, Secretary General of AACO.

“As two of the industry’s most trusted partners, Amadeus and SITA will deliver state-ofthe-art solutions, and their collaboration will play a key role in advancing environmental sustainability and strengthening the bond between airlines and their customers.”

“This partnership reflects the spirit of collaboration our industry needs,” said Yann Cabaret, CEO, SITA for Aircraft.“Trust between passengers and airlines begins with transparency.

By combining Amadeus’ travel technology solutions with our operational data, we’re exploring how verified information can give airlines and passengers greater confidence in reporting data related to sustainability. It’s an important first step that shows how major players in the industry can come together to drive real progress.”