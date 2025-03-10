Sit-At-Home: Police Ensure Non-Compliance In Anambra

Share

The Anambra State Police Command on Monday made fresh deployments of officers to ensure the protection of traders and motorists in the area against the unlikely enforcement of the Sit At Home Order by suspected gunmen.

This is coming as residents in the state have insisted that they would no longer comply with the usual Monday Sit At Home Order through opening of their shops and businesses as well as banks and motor packs for daily activities.

New Telegraph recalls that the residents had previously shunned the order and opened for business, stating that they were tired of losing their customers and businesses due to the order.

At major markets, parks and Commercial banks in Onitsha, Awka, Nnewi, Ekwulobia, Ihiala Abagana, Atani and Okpoko, respectively, officers and men of the Command were seen manning major security flash points in those areas while residents went about their daily activities without fear of any attack.

Speaking on this development, Police Commissioner Ikioye Orutugu noted that this is part of the measures taken by the Command to further instill more confidence among Anambra residents that the Sit At Home Order has become a thing of history in the state.

Orutugu, who had previously carried out a sensitization drive around Anambra state and major towns in the area, urged the public to continue to support the battle to recover their Monday.

According to Orutug, “the Command wishes to commend the people of Anambra state for ignoring the Monday Sit At Home Order and this has shown that the people of Anambra state recovered their Monday.

The Commissioner who marked his first month in office noted that it has been challenging but that Command has remained alive to its task of ensuring the security of lives and property in the area.

Similarly, in a statement, the Police Public Relations Officer SP Tochikwu Ikenga said;

“Records significant security stability, thanks Ndi Anambra, stakeholders for necessary support and other security agencies on improved coordination; reiterates that the Command is open to constructive criticism to enhance its anti-crime strategy; warns troublemakers to change their ways.

“The Anambra State Police Command today 10th March 2025, in assessing the security of the State within one month under the leadership of the 35th Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu fwc MNIPS PhD notes a significant security and safety stability in the State, reiterates that the Command is open for constructive criticism to enhance its anti-crime strategy and warns troublemakers to change their ways.

“The CP commended Police operatives for their courage and professionalism in the discharge of their duties. He also thanked other Security Agencies for improved coordination and Ndi Anambra/relevant Stakeholders for their support.

“Against the backdrop of the above, the Command intercepted information of plans by some disgruntled elements to disturb the peace that the State currently enjoys.

“He further warned those who have been misled to take to crime to retrace their steps, as the Command is poised to deal squarely with all acts of criminality.

“The CP also enjoined the good people of Anambra and residents alike to continue to expose these troublemakers.

“Should there be need for any security services, all are enjoined to call the Command Control Room number on 07039194332 or PPRO 08039334002 for a prompt response.

“The ‘npf rescue me app’ is also available for free download on both Android and Apple IOS, for Android and iPhone users respectively. You can also call the various Area Commanders or DPOs in your areas of concern as attached, please,” he said.

