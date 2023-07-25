Sit-At-Home: Police Arrest Six More Enforcers In Ebonyi, Recover Arms

Ebonyi State Police Command has paraded six more suspected enforcers of sit-at-home in the state and recovered arms from them.

The State Commissioner of Police, Augustina Ogbodo who paraded the suspects and other criminal elements on Tuesday, listed the sit-at-home enforcers as Emmanuel Edwin, Innocent Odii, Sunday Nwenne, Okonkwo Victor, Chika Ogad and Sunday Chukwu.

She said “On the 10th of July, 2023, at about 14:30hrs a distress call was received by operatives of the command that some members of the proscribed IPOB/ESN are at Okposi in Ohaozara L.G.A of Ebonyi State trying to enforce the unlawful sit-at-home order. The tactical teams immediately swung into action. The hoodlums were trailed to Akaeze/ Uburu where there was a gun duel between them.

“The suspected IPOB/ESN members numbering about ten were subdued by the superior firepower of the Police which led to some of them sustaining bullet wounds while trying to run into the bush for cover.

“One of the hoodlums who sustained a bullet wound was rushed to FETHA Abakaliki where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

She listed the exhibits recovered from them as one pump action gun, 2. one ak-47 with breach no 400557, 9 rounds of 762x39mm ak-47 live arm, 1 Toyota Highlander jeep, 1 fireman sumac generator, 1 motorcycle and assorted criminal charms.

The CP noted that on the 11th of July, 2023 while patrolling the area, three persons among the hoodlums were arrested with bullet wounds and were rushed to FETHA for medical treatment where one of them, was confirmed dead.

“On interrogation the remaining two suspects one Emmanuel Edwin ‘m’ 30yrs confessed to being a member of IPOB/ESN and mention their native doctor and some of their members.

“On 14th July 2023, the tactical operatives of the command stormed the native doctor’s house at Amanator Isu Onicha L.G.A of Ebonyi State and five persons namely; Innocent Odii, Sunday Nwenne, Okonkwo Victor and Chika Ogad.

“Sunday Chukwu ‘M’ all of Onicha L.G.A were arrested while fortifying themselves with charms for another attack”.

On Advance fee fraud, Ogbodo said “On 5/07/23, one Ogochukwu pins ‘m’ of No 45 Nkaliki Road Abakaliki. Aged 40yrs, wrote a petition on 4th July 2023 addressed to the Commissioner of Police Ebonyi stating that one Odom Maxwell ‘m’ defrauded him of a total sum of twenty-six million two hundred and fifty thousand Naira (26,250,000,00) to sell some plot of lands to him.

“Also, one Nwibo Nathaniel Nnabuike ‘M’, also petitioned the same Maxwell Odom ’M’ of defrauding him the sum of three million three hundred thousand naira (3,300,00.00) with the aim of selling a plot of land to him.

“Another Complainant Barr Agbom Friday ‘M’ petitioned same Maxwell Odom of defrauding him the sum of five million two hundred thousand Naira (5,200,000.00) also for two plots of land. The said Odom Maxwell was successfully arrested in Asaba Delta State and has been charged to court.

“On the 20th of May 2023 at about 1030hrs, one Benjamin Udoh m of Akwa- Ibom state who has been defrauding most catholic priests in Ebonyi State of their money with pretence to supply them cushion massaging machine and other health care appliances was tracked and arrested. investigation revealed the said Benjamin Udoh no longer works as a sales representative in that Company because they were no longer active because the CEO of the company has travelled back to his Country South Africa”.