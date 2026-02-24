Sit-At-Home: Over 200 Shops Shut At Bridge Head Market

While the Nkwo Nnewi Auto Spare Parts Market was shut due to failure to comply with the directives of the Anambra State government against the banned sit-at-home order, over 200 shops have also been sealed by the Onitsha South Local Government Council at the Bridge Head Market.

There are indications that the allocations of the affected shops may be revoked and reassigned to other traders after full investigations are carried out.

The sealed 200 shops are located across six market lines where it was discovered that the shops were under lock and key, with no commercial activity taking place following the traders’ refusal to open for business.

The compliance monitoring exercise, led by the Mayor, Chief Joseph Emeka Orji, and the Secretary of the Council, Mr Paul Onuachalla, resulted in the sealing of entrances to the affected market lines, while new padlocks were procured to secure the shops.

According to Chief Emeka Joseph Orji, it is sad and unfortunate that while the government is striving to restore normal commercial activities in the state, some individuals are bent on sabotaging those efforts.

“Other shops and markets were open for business in Onitsha, but those at the Bridge Head Market chose to close theirs. This is an act of sabotage against the state and government, and we will no longer tolerate it.

“These shops will remain closed until next Monday, and if they fail to comply by then, the shops will remain shut indefinitely,” he said.

Also speaking, the Council Secretary, Mr Onuachalla, noted that the offences allegedly committed by the traders include economic sabotage and related offences.

“This is an act of economic sabotage against Anambra State, and we, as a council, cannot treat them with kid gloves.

“We expected the traders to take a cue from the closure of the Onitsha Main Market, yet they felt they could get away with it. Now they will face the law, and there will be no compromise.

“As I speak, the allocations of those shops may be revoked, and according to the law, government owns all property and can revoke or take it over based on overriding public interest,” he stated.