Sit-At-Home; Nkwo Nnewi Market Shut For One Week

Failure to open their shops for business on Monday due to the sit-at-home order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the New Auto Spare Part Market Association (NASPA) at Nkwo Nnewi has been shut for one week.

Recall that Governor Charles Soludo had handed down an order that any market in Anambra State that fails to open for business would be shut down for one week and would be reopened the next coming Monday.

According to the statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Dr Law Mefor, the closure of the market takes effect from midnight on Monday.

“The market, whose date of closure is effective from midnight today, Monday, 23rd February, 2026, will reopen next Monday, 2nd March, 2026”

“The closure of the market followed low compliance with Mr Governor, Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo’s order to end Monday sit-at-home in Anambra State”, it said.

The order to close the market was handed down on behalf of the governor by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Trade and Markets, Chief Evarist Uba, in the company of the Commissioner for Information, Dr Law Mefor, and Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, AVM Ben Chiobi(Rtd) and Nnewi Mayor, Hon. Echezona Anazodo.

To this end, traders and customers are advised to avoid the market until next Monday to avoid issues with law enforcement agents.

The market may face further closure if compliance is not substantial by next Monday, when the market reopens.

Meanwhile, normal activities have resumed in Anambra State on Mondays following the Governor’s order late January 2026.