Sit-At-Home: IPOB Burns 3 Buses, 4 Tricycles, Motorcycles In Ebonyi

Armed men suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Monday burnt three commuter buses and four tricycles and motorcycles in Ezzamgbo junction, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Sp Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirmed the incident.

She said, “Today 02/10/2023, Armed men suspected to be IPOB/ESN members in a Sienna car attacked commuter buses, tricycles and motorcycles at Ezzangbo junction.

They burnt down 3 commuter buses, 4 motorcycles and 1 tricycle. No life was lost.

“Operatives of the Command have been dispatched to the scene and its environs to fish out the perpetrators. And we believe that before the end of the day, the perpetrators will be apprehended”.

Ohaukwu local government area has been under attack for one year by suspected IPOB members with vehicles burnt.

The home of a security commander in the area was attacked about three months ago with four vehicles in the compound including Sienna cars burnt.