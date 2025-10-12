Sisters Fight Over Missed Flight At Abuja Airport

A dramatic altercation broke out between two adult sisters at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Sunday after the duo missed their scheduled United Airlines flight due to their late arrival at the terminal.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the sisters had booked the same flight, but on their arrival at the airport, the boarding gate had closed.

Meanwhile, Part 19 of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority Act (NCAA) stipulated that passengers must arrive at the airport two hours before their boarding time.

Frustrated by the situation, a disagreement erupted between them, one appearing to blame the other for their unfortunate delay. What began as a verbal exchange quickly turned into a physical fight.

Before passengers and airport staff, the sisters began to throw punches and hurl insults at each other. Luggage and personal belongings were scattered across the terminal as they wrestled each other to the ground, causing a significant disruption.

Following the physical altercation, the security personnel from the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Security immediately waded in and dragged them to the airport’s interrogation office.

While attempting to hear the cause of the fight, the sisters continued the violence, and in the process, one of them fainted.

Panic set in among airport staff, prompting an immediate call for medical assistance. An ambulance was said to have been requested to transport the unconscious sister to a nearby hospital.

Strangely, the conscious sibling rejected the need for medical help, insisting instead that the issue was “spiritual” in nature, not physical.

Despite her objections, the sister who fainted was moved to the FAAN clinic, where she is currently receiving attention. Her condition currently remains unclear.

Commenting on the development through his X account, Spokesperson of the NCAA, Michael Achimugu, confirmed the development, saying, ”Perhaps one of them blamed her sibling for their missing flight (not sure), but these two siblings began to fight each other.

“They scattered luggage and other items before being dragged to the interrogation office by airport security.

“Inside, they began to fight again until one of them fainted. Calls were made for an ambulance to take her to the hospital, but her sister said that the problem is more spiritual than medical and, therefore, did not need a hospital.

“She is presently receiving attention at the FAAN clinic. Hopefully, she makes a recovery. This is not how things should be.” be.”