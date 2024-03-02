Sisi Quadri’s Death Shocking, Devastating – Adeleke

On Friday, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke expressed sorrow and devastation following the tragic death of Tolani Quadri Oyebamiji, better known as Sisi Quadri, a Nollywood actress born in Osun.

In his condolence letter to the family of the Yoruba actor, Governor Adeleke said that the late thespian was a pleasure to see on TV when he was alive, adding that Sisi Quadri’s acting style also made houses erupt with laughter.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that the late comedy actor passed away after he was taken to the hospital following hiccups that persisted while he was in his hometown of Iwo, Osun State.

New Telegraph gathered that the persistent hiccups were as a result of a kidney-related illness.

The governor also expressed his condolences to the people of Iwoland, the movie industry at large, and his immediate family, in particular to his ailing father, Alhaji Oyebamiji.

He encouraged them to find solace in a life of impact, especially if they were in the performing business.

Adeleke said, “Tolani Quadri Oyebamiji (aka Sisi Quadri) was a delight to watch in movies. He was a great talent who illuminated homes and imparted valuable messages.

“With his demise, the memory of the wonderful moments he created on the scenes, and more, the comical relief he inspired through his works, will reverberate for years.

“I mourn his loss knowing well the great talent that is gone. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, the people of Iwoland, the movie industry, and everyone touched by this devastating experience.

“It is my sincere prayer that they get the strength to bear the hard moment his passage represents. May Almighty Allah grant his Aljanah Fridaos soul.”