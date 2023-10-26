Sisi, Macron Agree To Work To Contain Gaza Crisis

The President of France Emmanuel Macron and Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Wednesday reached a consensus on managing the Gaza conflict.

This occurred during their meeting to discuss the problem at Ittihadia Palace in Cairo.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Macron at the Ittihadiya presidential palace, Sisi cautioned of the grave Gaza Strip crisis as it affects the whole region and the world.

They concurred on the significance of allowing help to enter the war-ravaged territory and trying to stop further parties from doing so.

Sisi stated that Macron was aware that it would be “extremely dangerous” to relocate any Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to Egyptian territory.

“We oppose any measures that impact civilians in any way, and this calls for the application of a uniform standard,” Sisi continued.