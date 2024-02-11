Sir Offor Celebrates 65th Birthday With Widows, Schools, Teachers

…Doles Out 40,000 Bags of Rice, Books

Business mogul, Philanthropist, and Chairman of Chrome Group, Sir Emeka Offor on Saturday celebrated his 65th birthday in Oraifite, Ekwusigo LGA of Anambra State.

He was joined by well-meaning Nigerians at the auspicious ceremony, who wished him well for all his efforts at developing talents across Nigeria.

The occasion witnessed the distribution of 40,000 bags of rice to widows from 179 Communities and Educational Materials to schools across the state by the Sir Emeka Offor Foundation (SEOF).

In his speech, at the occasion, Sir Emeka Offor thanked well-meaning Nigerians from all walks of life who came to celebrate with him. He said ” I am glad that God in his infinite mercy has shown me love.

“I am happy to celebrate my new age with my people and what I have done today gives me joy in a special way, because I am able to bring smiles to those that need it most.

In his keynote address at the occasion, the Chairman of Sir Emeka Offor Foundation (SEOF), Mr Chris Ezike eulogized Sir Emeka Offor for his contribution to the development of mankind, through the foundation of a non-governmental organization that was founded on the 11th of September 1993.

Soludo commended, Sir Emeka Offor for his commitment to uplifting lives, stating, “It’s not how long you live but how well. Sir Emeka Offor has demonstrated this essence of life.”

He also highlighted Sir Offor’s choice to celebrate in Anambra as a testament to the state’s progress and his dedication to supporting students, the widows, and the vulnerable.

Governor Soludo also acknowledged the current food inflation challenges and praised Sir Offor’s contribution of 40,000 bags of rice to widows as an unprecedented display of public-private partnership.

Professor Chukwuma Soludo, Anambra State Governor, joined thousands of beneficiaries in celebrating the 65th birthday of Sir Offor.

He also commended, Sir Offor’s donation of educational materials to schools, emphasizing the importance of inclusive development.

The governor, however, outlined his administration’s efforts in infrastructure development, healthcare, and education and used the occasion to call on other wealthy individuals to emulate Sir Offor’s generosity and contribute to the state’s development.

Prof Soludo announced, the creation of the “Anambra Champions” list to recognize individuals contributing to the progress of the state and declared Sir Offor a prime example of the “Anambra spirit” of philanthropy and community service.

In a vote of thanks, Sir Dr. Emeka Offor and his amiable wife, Mrs. Adaora Offor, thanked everyone for traveling from Anambra and other parts of the state to honor them.

Sir Emeka Offor thanked, Governor Soludo for his developmental strides in the state and also advocated for PPCP (Public-Private Community Partnership).

He also used the opportunity, to explain that the vision of his foundation is to reduce poverty, create life-improving economic opportunities, deliver healthcare services, implement youth empowerment programs, and contribute to infrastructural development.

