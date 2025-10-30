New Telegraph

October 30, 2025
Sir Geoffrey Osondu To Be Laid To Rest November 6 In Alor

The family of the late Sir Geoffrey Ifechukwu Osondu, fondly known as ‘Ghannel of Gospel’ has announced that his burial will take place on November 6 at his hometown, Umuru Ide Village, Alor, in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

In a statement signed by his son, Mr. Ifechukwu Osondu, the family said the late Sir Osondu, who passed away at the age of 70, would be laid to rest following a series of funeral activities honouring his life and legacy.

A service of songs in his memory was held last weekend at his residence, No. 1 Osondu Close, Akpaka GRA, Onitsha. Another will hold on November 5 at his compound in Umuru Ide Village, Alor.

According to the family, the lying in state will begin on Thursday, November 6, followed by a funeral service at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Alor. Interment will take place immediately after the church service at his family compound, while condolence visits will follow.

