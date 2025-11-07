SippAfrica: Transforming Entertainment, Leisure Into Lifetime Experience

Leisure and entertainment outfit, SippAfrica, is giving a fresh definition to pleasant memories as it has moved from creating experiences over drinks and now focused on feelings, the warmth of home, the taste of fa- miliar food, the sound of music that carries memories, and the joy of being in community.

Conceived by Nigerian entrepreneur, Pearl Chukwuemeka, SippAfrica began in Nigeria with lifestyle experiences like Adults Day Out in 2022, which combined relaxation with food and music, and DayFest in 2023, a vibrant showcase of creativity in the DJ space.

The brand also partnered with Sporting Lagos FC, serving cocktails and mocktails at matches between 2023 and 2025, proving that culture could flow naturally into sport and everyday life. A statement yesterday said, in 2024, SippAfrica launched its UK operations in Newcastle, bringing African and Caribbean culture to the North East of England, a region not popular for African cultural events.

“Where London and Manchester already had thriving diaspora scenes, Newcastle had very little. That gap gave SippAfrica its new mission: to make African and Caribbean culture visible in a place where it had been underrepresented.

“Since then, the brand has in- troduced a series of experiences that go beyond entertainment. Naija Day 2024 marked Nigeria’s Independence with food, art, and community spirit. For Black History Month, SippAfrica partnered withNorthumbria Student Unionher alma mater Afro-Caribbean fusion event, drawing students, locals, and diaspora audiences.

Social nights like Play Jorr revived Af- rican games such as ludo and ayo alongside karaoke and chess. Sipp. Paint.Party brought creativity and music together in a sip-and-paint format,” the statement added. Giving insight into the brand’s capacity, Pearl said: “SippAfrica is vibrant, inclusive, and a home for culture, wherever we are in the world.”

The statement further hinted that by 2025, nostalgia had entered the mix as Y2K Nollywood Parties in Newcastle, Birmingham, and London tapped into Nigeria’s golden cinema era with themed dress codes, soundtracks, and cultural references that resonated widely.

“Looking ahead, SippAfrica recently hosted Jollof Connect in October 2025; a first-of-its-kind cookout bringing together chefs from across three African countries in a friendly competition to showcase Africa’s most beloved dish in partnership with Northumbria Student Union.

“Beyond entertainment, the event is designed to promote unity, celebrate diversity, and open avenues for African culinary businesses to connect with UK audiences. “For the UK, SippAfrica’s work represents more than cultural celebration; it demonstrates the potential for African-owned businesses to generate revenues, contribute to the local economy, and create employment opportunities.

By working with local chefs, DJs, creatives, and vendors, the organisation is investing in the grassroots business environment and empowering communities.

“With one foot firmly rooted in Nigeria and another planted in the UK, SippAfrica is positioning itself as a global Afrocultural brand, amplifying African voices, championing collaboration, and showing how culture can be both impactful and commercially viable.

“For Nigerians abroad, SippAfrica offers a taste of home. For Northerners, it is often their first real encounter with African culture, delivered in an atmosphere of welcome. And for the wider economy, it shows how diaspora initiatives can create both cultural impact and economic value.