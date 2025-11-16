SIPA 2025: 200 Innovators, Policy Makers, Investors, Others Converge In Lagos

Nothing less than 200 innovators, policymakers, investors, and private sector partners from across Africa will converge at Four Points by Sheraton, Victoria Island, Lagos, for the 12th edition of the Social Innovators Programme and Awards (SIPA) on Tuesday, November 25.

The Executive Director, LEAP Africa, organisers of the award, Kehinde Ayeni, who made this known, said that this year’s edition has as its theme: Africa as THE Sector: Maximising Possibilities Through Technology, Finance and Policy.”

Also, he said that SIPA 2025 aims to advance youth-led innovation, foster crosssector collaboration, and position Africa as a global hub for sustainable development solutions.

He said: “The theme seeks to reimagine Africa not as an emerging market but as a sector of innovation, growth, and possibility.

By exploring the intersections of technology, finance, and policy, SIPA 2025 will challenge stakeholders to accelerate systems change, unlock new pathways for inclusive prosperity, and amplify African ingenuity on the global stage.

“The convening will focus on driving tangible outcomes from investment in innovation ecosystems to stronger partnerships and policy influence that enable youth-led transformation.

He continued: “Africa is not a peripheral player; it is the sector of opportunity, creativity, and transformation. At LEAP Africa, we are intentional about positioning young African innovators as architects of a redefined global order.

More than a convening, SIPA is a movement that challenges us to believe that Africa’s ingenuity can and must set the agenda for the future.”