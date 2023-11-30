Sinocle Nigeria CEO Gets WAYC Ambassadorial Honour

The leadership of the West Africa Youth Council (WAYC) has honoured Amb. Onyeolu Israel Chima, the CEO of Sinocle Nigeria Limited, a real estate developer and real estate expert and enthusiast, with the award of Youth Ambassador.

The Chairman, West Africa (ECOWAS) Youth Council, Amb. William Seun, who presented the plaque on behalf of the organisation, said the recipient was being recognised for his commitment to youth development and empowerment, business and economic development in Nigeria.

“We are gathered here to celebrate an achiever, for his dedication to duty and economic development through real estate business and to honour and encourage a youth leader, an apostle of positive change and a young personality, who is being honoured as a Youth Ambassador,’’ he said.

William said Amb. Israel has touched young lives and also created job opportunities for young people in Nigeria through his establishment and has a strong passion for youth development at all levels.

He said Amb. Israel is a nation builder and peace promoter, whose positive contributions to the lives of youths attracted the ambassadorial award from ECOWAS Youth Council.

William urged him to continue the good works so that other youths would emulate him.