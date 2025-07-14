New Telegraph

July 14, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
July 14, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Sinner Sinks Alcaraz…

Sinner Sinks Alcaraz To Claim First Wimbledon

World number one, Jannik Sinner, won his first Wimbledon title by wearing down Carlos Alcaraz in another high-quality Grand Slam final between the dominant forces of the men’s game.

Italy’s Sinner claimed a 4-6 6-4 6-4 6-4 victory at the All England Club, avenging his brutal French Open defeat by Spanish world number two Alcaraz just 35 days ago.

Then, Sinner led by two sets – and held three championship points – before Alcaraz roared back to win a five-set classic lasting more than five hours.

Now, the 23-year-old has responded by taking twotime defending champion Alcaraz’s crown on the Centre Court grass, following another gripping contest which again showcased the pair’s shot-making, athleticism and star power.

“It is so special,” Sinner said. “I’m living my dream.” Sinner, who served a threemonth doping ban earlier this year, has claimed the fourth Grand Slam title of his career and a first major victory not on a hard court.

A composed and clinical performance from the top seed ended Alcaraz’s 24-match winning streak. Wimbledon final: Sinner breaks Alcaraz early in fourth set How he served out victory from going a break up at 3-1 in the fourth set – given his experience in Paris last month – was admirable.

There was a moment of knowing consternation among Sinner’s supporters when he missed a first match point, but he reset to take his second opportunity before dropping to his haunches at the net.

Sinner’s win also stopped 22-year-old Alcaraz from becoming only the fifth man in the Open era to win three consecutive Wimbledon titles. “It is always difficult to lose, but first of all I have to congratu – late Jannik again,” Alcaraz said.

“It is a well-deserved trophy. He has been playing great tennis and will continue to be a great rival.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Women’s Basketball League Jump Ball Date Excites Zenith Bank
Read Next

F’Eagles Smash Past Benin To Reach WAFU B Cup Semis