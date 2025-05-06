New Telegraph

May 6, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
May 6, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Sinner Doping Ban…

Sinner Doping Ban Deal ‘Best Choice In Bad Moment

Jannik Sinner says it was “good news” for him personally not to miss any Grand Slam tournaments during his threemonth doping ban World number one Sinner accepted the ban in February after reaching a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) over his two positive tests last year.

His ban expired at midnight on Sunday, meaning he is able to compete at his home tournament – the Italian Openin Rome this week.

“Of course when you go to court it can go both ways – nothing or a lot,” the 23-year-old told a packed interview room at the Foro Italico.

“I didn’t want to do it [agree a settlement] in the beginning, so it was not easy for me to accept it because I know what really happened. “But sometimes we have to choose the best in a very bad moment, and that’s what we did.

“For me personally it’s good news that there are not the Grand Slams included.” Sinner has a first-round bye in Rome and will play either Argentina’s world number 99 Mariano Navone or 18-year-old Italian wildcard Federico Cina on Saturday.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Report: Nigeria’s PMI Slips To 54.2 In April
Read Next

N54.99trn Budget Projections Threatened As Oil Price Sustains Decline
Share
Copy Link
×