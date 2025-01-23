New Telegraph

January 23, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 23, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Sinner Dismisses Health…

Sinner Dismisses Health Fears To Reach Semis

Defending champion Jannik Sinner dismissed concerns about his physical state to thrash home hope Alex de Minaur and reach the Australian Open semi-finals.

Sinner struggled with illness in his previous match but looked sharp in a 6-3 6-2 6-1 victory over eighth-seed De Minaur.

Two days after being sick before playing Denmark’s Holger Rune and needing to see a doctor, Sinner said he felt “ready” when he woke up yesterday. Sinner denied speculation he had pneumonia, saying blood tests after his fourth-round match were “all good”.

“I feel like the illness has gone away now. I was feeling much, much better this morning,” the world number one said.

“When you are young you recover very fast – so it’s a bit different.” The 23-year-old Italian will face American Ben Shelton in the last four on Friday.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

How US’ Withdrawal From WHO Could Affect Nigeria –Stakeholders
Read Next

Nigeria To Bid For 2031 African Games Hosting Rights
Share
Copy Link
×