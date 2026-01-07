Single Window Platform To Boost Efficiency

Maritime industry is set to improve significantly this year due to major reconstruction projects and the implementation of a National Single Window policy aimed at boosting efficiency and reducing cargo clearing time among others, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

Global maritime industry in 2026 is forecast to experience a supply-demand imbalance as container shipping demand is expected to grow by three per cent, while fleet capacity is projected to increase by 3.6 per cent. This sustained overcapacity means that rates will likely continue to drop in 2026.

While the market will favour shippers in terms of rates, trade politics may cause disruptions, following the continuation of United States and China trade rivalry.

Nevertheless, unless geopolitical uncertainty driving security concerns improve, longer voyages and higher freight rates will remain the industry baseline, leading to high freight charges to Nigeria and other ports in West Africa because of longer shipping routes.

Regardless of these, the Federal Government is to commence the implementation of the National Single Window (NSW) policy from the first quarter of 2026, targeting to harmonise port documentation, enhance transparency, and reduce cargo clearance times from 21 days to under seven days.

This move is expected to position Nigerian ports among Africa’s top three most efficient trade gateways. Besides, it will minimise human contact, eliminate duplication, and reduce trade costs, which are currently 30 per cent higher than regional peers.

The government agencies involved the Single Window project include the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), National Agency For Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

This year the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy is to attract $2 billion in investments through the establishment of at least two new coastal tourism sites by 2026. The targets are part of a broader strategy to develop Nigeria’s marine and blue economy to significantly increase private-sector investment and contribute to the country’s economic growth ambitions.

Also, a comprehensive port community system, according to NPA is expected to achieve a 95 per cent paperless process and would be implemented to triple port revenues and enhance efficiency.

Also, the authority’s key focus areas would include rehabilitating Apapa/Tin Can ports, and positioning Nigerian ports among Africa’s top three most efficient gateways by year-end.

Also, the authority aims to achieve revenue target of N1.28 trillion in 2026 by reducing leakages and modernising operations, adding that it would strive to reduce clearing costs, which is currently 30 per cent higher than other ports in West Africa.

Moreover, the authority’s General Manager, Corporate Communications and Strategy, Mr Ikechukwu Onyemekara, added that NPA would initiate a $1 billion rehabilitation of Apapa, Tincan Island, Warri, Calabar, and Port Harcourt in Q1 2026 to boost trade, attract foreign investment, and modernise infrastructure to support a $1 trillion economy.

He said: “This initiative involves the wholesale reconstruction of key ports and the implementation of a Port Community System (PCS) and initiative of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), slated for a 2026 launch.”

While the PCS concept originated in Europe during the 1970s to digitize maritime hubs like Rotterdam and Hamburg, its adoption in Nigeria is specifically tailored to the federal government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

By automating cargo handling and simplifying administrative processes, the PCS will act as a digital bridge to the National Single Window (NSW), eventually integrating aviation and rail logistics into a unified trade ecosystem.

The economic implications are profound – the system is expected to save millions of dollars annually by reducing vessel turnaround times and demurrage.

Furthermore, by ensuring data integrity and automating transactions, the PCS will plug revenue leakages and provide the reliable trade data necessary for long-term national planning.”

This year, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) said that it would intensify the implementation of its mandate by consolidating on the achievements of 2025, focusing on maritime safety

and security, digital transformation, and capacity building. According to its Director General, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, NIMASA would maintain the sustained “zero tolerance for piracy in Nigerian waters” and extend the operational coverage of its Deep Blue assets to enhance security in the Gulf of Guinea.

Also, following the 2025 launch of the Maritime Labour E-Platform, a modern, integrated system for registering and verifying seafarers and dockworkers, the agency plans for its full implementation and a phased rollout to ensure smooth adoption across the sector from 2026, adding that there were plans for adequate human capital development, which includes training seafarers at the Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN) Oron and other NIMASAregulated institutes to bridge the existing capacity gap in the industry.

The director general further said that the agency would ensure indigenous operators maximise their potential within the maritime industry, thereby creating wealth and job opportunities.

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) is to embark on the implementation of the Fast Track System (FTS) across the country’s ports from January as the National Public Relations Officer of the service, Abdullahi Maiwada, noted that the move was in furtherance of its commitment to align Nigeria’s trade facilitation procedures with international best practices.

Maiwada explained that the strategic move was grounded in the World Customs Organisation’s SAFE Framework of Standards and backed by Sections 108 to 111 of the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023, noting that move was in furtherance of the commitment to deepening trade facilitation, securing supply chain and strengthening compliance in line with global standards.

Consequently, he stated that all existing fast track beneficiaries, who were yet to complete their migration had been advised to initiate and conclude their AEO applications through the Customs official platform.

Furthermore, the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) also said that it would review ETO call-up charges and other tariffs in January 2026, following requests from shipping lines and terminal operators. This review, it was gathered, is aim to balance terminal operator costs with maintaining Nigeria’s competitiveness after no adjustments to rates for over 10 years.

In addition to fee reviews, NSC is pushing for a National Single Window platform by 2026 to reduce cargo clearance time from 21 days to under seven days, adding that it would settle container fee impasse by February 2026.

In 2026, the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN) said that ii would focus on revalidating all freight forwarding licenses and ensuring only registered practitioners can access the new National Single Window (NSW) platform.

For instance its Registrar, Kingsley Igwe, has explained that all existing freight forwarding licenses must be revalidated, saying it was critical step to inject professional discipline into the system and ensure only qualified individuals and companies operate within the logistics ecosystem.

The council added that unregistered freight forwarders would be barred from using the National Single Window platform, which is expected to go live in the first quarter of 2026 as it planned to work with the NSW project team to align licensing requirements with the digital platform’s demands.

Besides, from this year, CRFFN aims to fully digitise its own operations to boost efficiency and reduce conflicts, disputes, and physical interactions within the port environment.

Also, the Council is targeting new revenue streams, in addition to the existing Practitioners Operating Fee (POF), to become more self-sufficient, following the Federal Government’s withdrawal of budgetary allocations for professional bodies.

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) planned to focus on safety, enforcement and developing infrastructure through Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and to eliminate incessant accidents on waterways.

This year it would intensify the enforcement operations of the Inland Waterways Transportation Regulation (2023) recently gazetted to provide a legal framework for operators and passengers., including removing unlicensed boats and prohibiting night sailing.

The dredging of ports is also expected to continue in the year to enhance navigability and boost revenue as it planned to deepen collaboration with coastal states, the marine police, and the Nigerian Navy on safety campaigns, training, and enforcement.

As 2026 is anticipated to be a year of significant change, with major physical reconstruction and the launch of digital systems designed to improve efficiency, lower costs, and enhance the trade environment, government should support all agencies to simplify ease of doing business in the maritime industry.