Single Window: NPA Accelerating Alignment With New Platform

Ahead of the fla- off of the National Single Window (NSW) next week, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has put structures in place to align its operational processes with the NSW platform, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

For decades, the nation’s seaports have struggled with infrastructural decay, operational inefficiency, increase in logistics costs, congestion,and delays among other challenges, leading to loss of over N1 trillion annually due to lack of port automation and modern infrastructure.

In addition to these financial losses, sluggish port operations have undermined Nigeria’s regional competitiveness, making the ports in Ghana, Togo and Benin Republic, equipped with modern facilities and digital trade systems, to capture significant volume of cargo originally destined for Nigeria.

Worried by these constraints, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, introduced some reforms in the port to address higher logistics costs for importers, exporters and shipping companies, delays in cargo clearance, demurrage, storage and handling fees, which are ultimately passed on to consumers in the form of higher prices.

Integration

For instance, ahead of the flag off of the National Single Window (NSW) next week, NPA put structures place by fully aligning its operational processes with the NSW platform.

Prior to this, the authority had been part of the NSW committee working with KPMG, and Crimson-Logic towards ensuring seamless integration of its Revenue Invoice Management System (RIMS 2.0) with the NSW architecture.

Furthermore, in line with Phase 1 of the NSW go-live, the authority, according to its General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, Ikechukwu Onyemekara, had participated in series of technical and strategic engagements with the NSW Project Team and implementation partners, complete initial User Acceptance Testing (UAT), inauguration of transition committee of the NSW and the development and delivery of all requested system endpoints (integration codes) to enable process alignment between NPA and NSW platforms.

He noted that these initiatives represented one of the most far-reaching attempts to unlock the economic potential of Nigeria’s maritime sector and position it as a critical engine of national growth. Nigeria’s ports have long been central to the country’s economic architecture.

Anchored on port modernisation, digital trade facilitation and institutional reform, Onyemekara stressed that new maritime policy direction was designed to reposition Nigeria’s seaports as competitive hubs within the global shipping ecosystem.

According to him, President Bola Tinubu was reversing the trend through an ambitious reform programme driven by the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy under Adegboyega Oyetola and implemented largely by the Nigerian Ports Authority under the managing director of the authority.

Also, the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, who confirmed that Nigeria will launch the National Single Trade Window platform on March 27, described the initiative as a monumental reform aimed at transforming the country’s trade ecosystem by simplifying procedures, improving efficiency and enhancing Nigeria’s competitiveness in global trade.

According to him, the initiative, which was first introduced by President Bola Tinubu nearly two years ago, represents a farreaching fiscal reform designed to modernise Nigeria’s trade processes. He said: “We are about to launch yet another reform, fiscal reform by this administration, which in its nature will be very transformational.”

Objectives

By improving infrastructure and operational processes, Onyemekara added that port modernisation would lower the costs and make Nigerian ports more attractive to shipping lines and international investors.

This, he noted, could also reverse the long-standing trend of Nigerian cargo being diverted to neighbouring ports in countries such as Benin Republic, Togo and Ghana.

Outcome

Specifically, the general manager noted that at the centre of the reform strategy were two interconnected initiatives: the comprehensive modernisation of Nigeria’s port infrastructure and the deployment of the National Single Window (NSW), a digital platform designed to streamline trade documentation and eliminate bureaucratic delays, saying that a cornerstone of the reform programme was the large-scale reconstruction and modernisation of Nigeria’s major seaports. He explained: “The Federal Government has initiated an ambitious infrastructure

The development of modern ports alongside improved inland logistics networks could transform Nigeria into a regional redistribution centre for maritime trade

renewal plan targeting key facilities including Apapa, Tin Can Island, Port Harcourt, Warri and Calabar ports. The objective is to upgrade quay walls, deepen channels, modernise cargo-handling equipment and expand terminal capacity to accommodate larger vessels and increased trade volumes. “The strategy reflects a recognition that efficient ports are indispensable to economic growth.

Modern ports reduce vessel turnaround time, lower freight costs and enhance supply chain efficiency, factors that directly influence a country’s competitiveness in international trade. “Early indicators suggest that these reforms are already beginning to produce measurable results.

Nigeria’s cargo throughput recorded a significant surge in recent years, rising by 45.1 per cent to 103.3 million tonnes, while ship calls increased to more than 4,000 vessels across Nigerian ports. Container traffic also climbed to 1.74 million TEUs, reflecting growing trade activity and increased export shipments.

These improvements highlight the economic potential that could be unlocked when infrastructure upgrades are combined with operational reforms.”

Advantage

Also, the managing director of the authority explained that one of the most immediate advantages of port modernisation was the improvement in operational efficiency, noting that many of Nigeria’s major ports were constructed several decades ago and have struggled to cope with the demands of modern shipping and cargo handling.

Dantsoho stessed that the ports were characterised by ageing quay walls, shallow drafts, obsolete equipment, adding that limited cargo-handling capacity had often resulted in congestion and long vessel waiting times.

Therefore, he noted that modernisation programmes that involve infrastructure upgrades, channel deepening and the deployment of modern cargo-handling equipment would significantly reduce vessel turnaround time and cargo dwell time.

According to him, faster port operations mean ships spend less time waiting to berth, while cargo is cleared more quickly, improving the overall efficiency of the logistics chain.

Furthermore, Onyemekara added that with modern infrastructure, improved digital systems and streamlined regulatory processes, Nigeria’s ports could become the preferred destination for cargo serving the West African sub-region.

He explained: “Evidence of this emerging potential can already be seen in the growing role of ports such as Lekki Deep Sea Port, which has significantly increased container traffic and trans-shipment volumes.

The development of modern ports alongside improved inland logistics networks could transform Nigeria into a regional redistribution centre for maritime trade. Efficient ports stimulate economic activity across multiple sectors, including manufacturing, agriculture, logistics and international trade.”

In addition, he said that maritime infrastructure investments created employment opportunities across engineering, logistics, information technology and port operations.

Growth

As a reult of its 2025 report, he explained that the nation’s maritime sector recorded a historic surge in activity, driven by increased cargo throughput, rising container traffic, and a growing export footprint, a development that underscores the federal government’s commitment to economic diversification.

The managing director added total cargo throughput surged by 24.8 per cent rising from approximately 103.6 million metric tons in 2024 to over 129.3 million metric tons in 2025.

In addition, Dantsoho described the growth as one of the most significant annual increases in Nigeria’s maritime history, noting that the milestone strengthens the country’s position as a more competitive and strategic player in regional and global trade.

The outstanding performance did not just happen overnight, it is a result of the transformative reforms of the federal government.

Last line

Infrastructure alone, however, cannot deliver a competitive port system without complementary unified digital reforms that would integrate all trade-related processes.