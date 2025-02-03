‘Single Window Initiative Aligns With FG’s $1trn Economy’

Share

The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, has urged stakeholders to embrace the Single Window Initiative.

This vision, she said, aligned with the Federal Government’s goal of expanding the national economy to $1 trillion.

Speaking on the sidelines of the National Single Window Stakeholders’ Forum in Lagos, she emphasised the initiative’s role in enhancing trade facilitation and positioning Nigeria as a global economic powerhouse.

Kuku highlighted the Single Window Initiative as “an innovative digital platform that seamlessly integrates government agencies, private stakeholders, and financial institutions.”

She explained that it “streamlines trade processes and eliminates bureaucratic bottlenecks that have long hindered progress.”

By leveraging digital solutions, she noted, Nigeria could improve efficiency and transparency within its trade ecosystem. She reaffirmed FAAN’s commitment to supporting trade growth and enhancing aviation infrastructure to align with glob al standards. –

She said: “These initiatives reaffirm the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development and FAAN’s unwavering commitment to transforming Nigeria into a global trade and aviation excellence hub.

“This vision aligns with the federal government’s goal of expanding the national economy to $1 trillion.” Kuku emphasised the benefits of streamlined trade processes, particularly at cargo terminals, which she described as becoming faster and more efficient, allowing stakeholders to operate without unnecessary delays.

On transparency, she stated that “real-time updates and tracking will foster trust and accountability among all participants in the trade ecosystem.”

She also stressed that the initiative would cut costs by “reducing delays, preventing revenue leakages, and significantly lowering storage fees and operational costs.”

Beyond efficiency, the initiative ensures compliance with international standards, strengthening Nigeria’s position in global trade.

Kuku noted that “improved alignment with international regulations will boost Nigeria’s adherence to global standards and enhance our standing in global trade.”

She added that fostering stronger international relationships would elevate Nigeria’s market position. Addressing challenges, she acknowledged resistance from some agencies and stakeholders reluctant to collaborate.

She pointed out that “the current fragmentation among agencies and reluctance to collaborate can impede progress.” warned that “when individual interests take precedence over collective goals, it creates barriers.”

Kuku urged all stakeholders to work together, stating that “no agency or stakeholder can succeed alone. It is through teamwork that we ensure sustainable progress, and it is through collaboration that we unlock our true potential.”

She stressed the urgency of implementing the Single Window Initiative, affirming that “the time for decisive action is now.”

She described the initiative as “a unique opportunity for us to unite under a shared vision of efficiency, growth, and prosperity—for our nation and our – selves.”

She encouraged stakeholders to embrace it fully, noting that “the successful implementation of this system will undoubtedly lead to increased trade volumes, resulting in greater revenue for all involved stakeholders.”

Kuku ended by saying that “the journey to a modernized trade environment starts with our collective efforts. We must embrace the Single Window Initiative and collaborate in paving the way for an inclusive, efficient, and prosperous trade ecosystem.”

