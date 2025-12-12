Niger State Governor, Umaru Mohammed Bago, has joined the call for a single-term governance system for Nigeria, arguing that it would imbue leadership with decisive steps and further enhance the great outcomes from governance.

Bago made this remark on Friday in Minna during the inauguration of Commissioners, Chairmen, and Vice Chairpersons of local government councils, and board members. Bago stated that many leaders postpone key decisions because they anticipate a second term.

The Governor noted that some underperforming officials should have been removed, but he could not do so due to political considerations.

“I am an advocate of a single term of governance. Unfortunately, we are back to politics, and everything in Nigeria is being politicised.

There are things I would have done if I were in one term, but I am deferring them till after the elections.

“These people have failed their examinations several times; they cannot be promoted, and they are a burden on the system. If I had a single term, I would have been more decisive. Everyone is procrastinating for tomorrow, he said.

The governor also vowed that women would hold 50 per cent of chairmanship positions in the next local government elections, describing himself as a strong advocate for women’s inclusion in governance.

Speaking on national security, the governor reaffirmed his support for state policing, saying it remains the most realistic solution to rising insecurity. “State police is a reality.

“We need to abandon aggrandisement for progression. It is high time we embraced community policing,” he said.

He also prayed for the rescue of the remaining abducted pupils of St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools, Papiri, and for lasting peace across Niger State and the country.

Addressing the newly sworn-in appointees, Bago said their selection was deliberate and based on competence, urging them to work towards the success of the administration’s “New Niger” agenda.

He stressed that the agenda is a long-term vision aimed at building a sustainable state where citizens enjoy the full dividends of governance. “The new Niger dream is not rhetorical. It is an aspiration and a vision that one day we will be mentioned globally as the best state in Nigeria and in Africa because of our resources,” he said.