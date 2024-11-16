Endbadgovernance Protest: Child Rights Act in danger – Senior lawyers

Share

It’s shameful; Police just succeeded in showing our country as

a conglomerate of savages – Kalejaye

The trial in Abuja was farcical, contrary to law, says Ozekhome

Minors should only be tried in child justice system -Falana

The recent arrest and arraignment of 32 minors has once again brought the Child Rights issue on the front burner as critics believe it negates the protective law meant to safeguard the rights of children in Nigeria, Isioma Madike reports.

The August #EndBadGovernance Protest which took place across the country and the aftermath appear to have exposed the pretense of the Nigerian government over the Child Rights Act. The demonstration highlighted the frustration of many Nigerians, who believe that governance failures and extravagant lifestyles are the major contributions to the sustenance of the prevalent economic hardship in the country today.

A coalition of youth and civil society activists used the occasion to demand immediate reforms, particularly a reduction in government spending and reversal of the fuel subsidy removal. Availability of food and improvement of the nation’s security were some other issues that they wanted the government to address with the urgency the issues require.

Even though the protest was largely peaceful, it nonetheless escalated into pockets of violence in some states. This, as should be expected, led to wanton looting, vandalism and a confrontation with security agencies. The government in turn reacted by arresting the alleged looters, among them, minors.

However, the minors, detained for nearly three months, were later charged with destruction of public properties and hoisting of Russian flags, which the government interpreted to be treason. But, the prolonged detention of the children did not sit well with both Nigerians and some international critics, who described it as inhuman and against the globally acclaimed Child Rights Act.

Reacting to what many described as a “shameful” action by the government and its agents, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Sir Kunle Kalejaye, told one of our correspondents in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, that the arrest and detention of minors shows a rather abysmal understanding of the law by the Police.

Under the child justice system, when a minor offends, he should not be charged before an adult court like the Federal High Court, but before a juvenile court, he added, saying “It’s shameful that the Police just succeeded in showing our country as a conglomerate of savages. Ethically, how you treat children is a reflection of how much the nation values human lives.

“The IGP can say whatever he likes. Fortunately, his statement does not represent the law. But rather, unfortunately, the statement coming from the top cop shows a rather abysmal understanding of the law.

“32 out of the 76 people arraigned are between 14 years and 17 years. Clearly, under our corpus juris, these are minors. Section 204 of the Child Rights Act, Laws of Federation states, ‘No child shall be subjected to the criminal justice process or criminal sanctions, but a child alleged to have committed an act which would constitute a criminal offence if he were an adult shall be subjected only to the child justice system and processes set out in this Act.’”

Professor Mike Ozekhome (SAN), has also said that the Police should have charged the “underage” defendants in either Kaduna or Kano under the relevant laws of those states instead of dragging them to Abuja. The trial in Abuja, he said, was farcical and contrary to law, adding that it was right and proper that the same was discontinued.

He asked: “Was it right to try minors for waving the national flags of other countries? Was this an act that constitutes a criminal offence? Was there mens rea (intention) and actus reus (physical consummation of the intention)? These are some of the questions generated by the recent arraignment of minors that rightly generated national outrage. Let us briefly interrogate these questions.

“Treason is defined in section 410 of the Penal Code as ‘levying war against the State’ with the intention of ‘overawing the (President)’. It is punishable with death. Treasonable felony (or ‘crimes’), on the other hand (as defined in section 412 of the Penal Code), manifests in, amongst others, an overt act done with the intention of either compelling the government to effect a change of policy, to intimidate, or to overawe the Legislature or to instigate a foreigner to invade Nigeria.

“It is punishable with life imprisonment.

“It must be noted that while the Penal Code applies in the Northern part of Nigeria, the Criminal Code (and its variants) applies in the South. Provisions similar to those under the Penal Code also exist in the South. It appears to me too farfetched to charge a person with treason simply for merely waving a foreign flag in Nigeria, without more.

“There must be something overt, capable of igniting the intention; otherwise it will amount to criminalising a person’s right to freedom of speech and expression, which is guaranteed under the 1999 Constitution.

“Instigating our military (or that of another country) to overthrow the government would clearly constitute such an act; but nothing of the sort was shown in the case of the minors.

“It must be pointed out that no law prohibits the prosecution of a person for violating any law – including treason or treasonable felony – unless he or she is less than seven years old or if, between the ages of seven and 12, he lacks the requisite maturity and capacity to understand the nature and consequences of his or her acts.

“Subject to such express exceptions provided, such a person of less than 18 years of age should only be arraigned before a Family Court established under the Child Rights Act or Law (defined as a High Court judge or Magistrate sitting with two assessors); but certainly not while they are exercising their regular jurisdiction.

“All persons except court staff, the accused, their counsel and family members are excluded from such proceedings under sections 149, 150, 151, 152 and 162 of the Child Rights Act, which is in force in Abuja. Similar provisions exist in the Child Rights Laws of various states that have domesticated the Act.

“It therefore follows that the Police should have charged the ‘underage’ defendants in either Kaduna or Kano under the relevant laws of those states instead of dragging them to Abuja. The trial in Abuja was farcical and contrary to law. It was right and proper that the same was discontinued.”

Another Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, insisted that the development is a violation of the Child’s Rights Act and other legal protections for minors in Nigeria. Falana argues that under Section 204 of the Child’s Rights Act, minors should not be subjected to regular criminal trials but rather to the child justice system.

“Section 18(3) of the 1999 Constitution, along with the Universal Basic Education Act and the African Charter, emphasized that children have a right to protection and should not face criminal charges as adults would. The court lacks authority over cases involving children,” He said.

However, Emmanuel Nwaghodoh, a lawyer cum rights activist, told Saturday Telegraph that it would take more than advocacy from the media and civil society groups to fix the problem of child rights violations in Nigeria. There is a need, he said, for policy reframing and strengthening to deal with the issue.

“The most relevant protective law meant to safeguard the rights of children in Nigeria and protect them from all forms of abuse is the Child’s Right Act. However, it is unfortunate and disheartening that only a handful of Nigerians know about the rights of children or what to do as prescribed by the Child’s Right Act.

“Our law enforcement agencies, relevant government ministries, NGOs and CSOs ought to have a copy of this law handy to ensure effective handling of child abuse cases but reverse is the case. For this, though we have a great law for the protection of child’s right in Nigeria, awareness of the law and its implementation is very poor or nil,” Nwaghodoh added.

The President, Muslims Lawyers Association of Nigeria, Barrister Saidu Muhammad, told one our correspondents in Kano that the arrest, detention and arraignment of the children/minors by the Nigerian Police on charges of treason and attempting to overthrow a legitimate government among other charges is unfortunate and clearly contravenes a series of national, regional and international laws.

Muhammad said that the sanctity of human dignity, especially that of children, is sacrosanct and not negotiable under any circumstances.

He added: “So, the negotiation over their fundamental rights, if any, is quite strange under our laws and is against civility all over the world. Under sane and advanced climes, minors are treated with a high sense of humility, not with ignominy.

“It is inappropriate and, to say the least, condemnable. I know as a fact that in Nigeria, we have legislations against such absurdity and apart from the foregoing; our country is a signatory to a series of regional and international legal frameworks, which clearly defines and determines how children are to be handled in such a circumstance.

“We have a robust legal framework to take care of the general wellbeing of children. So, one wonders how the Police managed to throw caution to the wind and did what they did to those children.

“Police need not be told the importance of ensuring that legal proceedings align with children’s rights as protected under Nigeria’s Child’s Rights Act 2003, the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 (ACJA), and some regional and international legal frameworks, including the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child and the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC).

“It is sad to note that the best interests of children that were arrested and detained by the Police were not considered at all in line with the laws of our land.”

For Comrade Patrick Ochei, a member of Delta State’s Child Rights Implementation Committee, arresting and arraigning minors is a breach of the law. The Federal Government, Ochei said, cannot claim that minors can be charged to court, made to go through tortures in correctional centres meant for hardened criminals and in the end, a judge demanded N10 million from children to grant them bail.

“This is a serious breach of the law, which Nigeria is a signatory to – (African Charter on Rights and Welfare of the Child). In 2003, Nigeria enacted a law that became the Child Rights Act of 2003, which as of today, has been domesticated in almost all the states of the federation as the Child Rights Law.

“We must be careful of the things we do in this country in order not to throw the nation into anarchy. We have the family court, which is a special court for the trial of children who are in conflict with the law. And anybody who is below 18 years of age remains a child in the eyes of the Nigerian law. However, the decisions we take as leaders regarding children must be in their best interest.

“Arresting children and keeping them in a custodial facility, arraigning them and demanding N10 million to put them on bail is not in their best interest no matter their offence. And in this case, they only protested the hardship in the country, orchestrated by the excruciating economic policies of the Federal Government. You can’t call that treason or treasonable felony,” he said.

Ige Asemudara, human rights lawyer, however differs when he said that the law does not exempt young persons from being arrested and prosecuted for offenses. Every person who has the ability to form criminal intentions, he said, is liable to any criminal act that they have committed.

“Now, the law distinguishes between a child and a young person. A child is between the age of 0 and the age of 1 to the age of 12, while a young person is between the ages of 13 to 17. Those persons that were paraded, to my understanding, are young persons. And then, the way the law treats them is that they have juvenile correctional facilities.

“The way juveniles are tried, the law provides procedures and processes for them. So, I cannot properly comment on this, because I am not faced with the full facts of the situation. But what I can tell you is that the law does not prohibit the arrest and detention of young persons who have committed offences or who are culpable for criminal acts of omniscience. How you now treat them is a different ball game entirely,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Child Protection Specialist of the UNICEF Office in Kano, Hajia Fatimah Adamu, has advocated the implementation of the Child Rights Law in all the states in Nigeria. She said that the law was put in place to protect all kinds of children, stressing that it needs to be implemented appropriately.

Adamu also called for the establishment of family courts across the country in order to improve the quality of administration of the justice system on children’s issues. According to her, only a few states in Nigeria have established the family court, an aspect she said forms a critical structure in the implementation of the child rights act in Nigeria.

She said: “The issue of establishing family courts is domesticated in the Child Rights Laws of the states and it is peculiar in application as provided for by each of these states. Some of these laws recognise the establishment of family courts while some acknowledge its designation.

“Passing or domesticating the Child Rights Laws does not only address the problems facing the children but its full implementation which involves investment of funds, is most crucial.”

She, however, identified the implementation of these laws as a challenge, noting that it is overloaded with huge misconception. She emphasised that the role of the law is to protect all children, while the implementation is to reduce most of the problems confronting the Nigerian child.

In Nigeria, the detention of minors is governed largely by the Child Rights Act (CRA) of 2003, the Criminal Procedure Act (CPA) and the Children and Young Persons Act (CYPA). Section 221 of the CRA prohibits imprisonment for children and mandates that detention should only occur for serious offences, ensuring conditions that respect the child’s rights.

Section 218 of Nigeria’s Child Rights Act (CRA) emphasises rehabilitation over punishment for children in conflict with the law. It mandates that if a child is not released on bail, they must be remanded to a state government accommodation rather than a punitive facility. The court can impose conditions for remand but must prioritise the child’s welfare and rehabilitation needs, ensuring they are not subjected to harsh treatment or isolation.

Additionally, security measures are only applicable for older children charged with serious offenses

The Nigerian Criminal Code also addresses the detention of minors primarily through the following sections: Section 30 establishes that a child under the age of seven is not criminally responsible, while a child between seven and 20 can only be held accountable if they can understand their actions.

•Additional reports by Francis Iwuchukwu, Sola Adeyemo (Ibadan), Muhammad Kabir (Kano) and Dominic Adewole (Asaba).

