Single Tenure: Makinde’s Recipe For Peaceful Polls

FELIX NWANERI reports on the proposal for a single tenure for the president and governors by Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, which has rekindled debate on the option believed in some political quarters as a panacea to problems usually associated with re-election bids

Tenure limitation for political office holders has always been a major subject of debate given that battle for second term is one of the main reasons for the strife that usually characterise Nigeria’s four-yearly elections. Besides the fact that most politicians and their supporters see quest for public office as a war rather than a contest of ideas, elections in Nigeria come with huge cost.

The consequence of this, include waste of human and material resources, acrimony and divisiveness as witnessed in the recent general election. This, perhaps, informs calls for adoption of the single term option for occupants of the office of president and governors, which according to its advocates, will not only reduce the tension that comes with second term politics, but will help public office holders concentrate on serving the people.

Such call is, however, not new. It would be recalled that late former Vice President, Alex Ekwueme, proposed a single five-year tenure for elected public office holders (the president and governors) at the 1995 Constitutional Conference although it was not adopted. Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, who also made a similar proposal in 2011, while in office as president, argued at the time that his suggestion was borne out of patriotic zeal as well as the fact that the two terms provided for the president and governors in the constitution has not guaranteed stability in the polity as well as institutionalisation of the country’s democracy.

He noted that besides inter and intra-party squabbles, which affect the growth of political parties in the country, acrimony that usually follows the issue of election and re-election at the federal and state levels overheats the polity.

He also advanced that he believed that adopting a single tenure will help him actualize his transformation agenda, adding that the face of politics in the country will change as holders of the executive position sat federal and state levels will concentrate on governance and development rather than how to secure a second term. Despite Jonathan’s explanations and assurance on the proposal, then opposition political parties unanimously rebuffed it.

They insisted that it was self-serving and secondary given the myriad of problems the was facing at that time. But Jonathan, who was convinced on the idea, said he had no regrets coming up with proposal. According to him, it was meant to stabilise the polity as well as reduce high cost of conducting elections every four years. His words: “I have no regrets over the six- year single term tenure. The issue of single tenure was meant to stabilize the polity as conducting of elections every four years creates a lot tension in the polity.

The cost of election is quite high.” While he noted then that the Federal Government spent N130 billion in the 2011 elections, the 2023 general cost the country over N300 billion. A former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekeweremadu made a similar proposal six years after (2017).

His words then: “I support the proposals to transform the current tenure of two four-year terms into a single term of five or six years. Among other advertised benefits, single terms would avoid the distractions, manipulations and divisive- ness of re-election campaigns, while facilitating a more rapid circulation or rotation of power among the various groups.”

Ekweremadu, who then urged Nigeria and other African countries to learn from the failures and successes of older democracies, particularly, the Latin American democracies, added: “It is for this reason that the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, which I chaired in 2014 felt that a single term would serve the ends of our current democracy. Unfortunately, the recommendation failed because ethnic suspicions and parochial interests prevented reasonable and good faith evaluation of our worthy proposal.”

Makinde rekindles debate

Rekindling debate on the single term proposal, Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, last week, said a six-year single tenure for the president, governors, National Assembly and state Assembly members, will give holders of such offices enough time to do everything they have in mind within a single term instead of thinking about a second term The governor, who made the call, while speaking at a dinner in honour of the National Executive of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), to flag off the group’s retreat in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, said:

“Here in Nigeria, every four years, just like most democracies around the world, we come together as a nation to choose our leaders and I also listened to our Baba, the National President of PFN, he said the leadership of PFN has just finished the first half of its tenure. I just learnt that there is no second term in PFN. Maybe, we need to learn one or two things from that arrangement for our nation. “I am a supporter of a single term structure.

As a matter of fact, I didn’t want a second term and I told the fathers of faith that four years may not be long enough to do everything that you want to do, but it’s long enough to make your own impact and go your own way. But maybe, if we have the op- portunity to discuss this, I think a five or six-year single term will really be enough for most of us to do whatever it is that we are supposed to do.”

Stakeholders differ

Expectedly divergent views have trailed Makinde’s proposal. While some stakeholders said it is worth giving a trial, others are of the view that the disadvantages out- weigh the advantages. Those in support of the proposal, not only described the idea as brilliant, but add- ed that additional measures such as strict adherence to the rule of law, can mitigate second-term desperation, reduce distractions to governance, conserve funds and improve the quality of elections.

But members of another political school, who dismissed the proposal expressed the view that a single tenure will not only encourage corruption but also discourage good performance as it lacks the basic elements of motivation and incentives needed in management of human affairs for performance. Members of this school added that there are more pressing issues dogging the country for anybody to continue to dissipate time and energy on the single tenure debate.

According to them, if the constitution must be amended, it should be to restructure the Nigerian state to enthrone true federalism. Founding National Charman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Chekwas Okorie, who spoke on the issue told New Telegraph that the proposal is completely at variance with the presidential system as practiced in the United States (U.S.), where Nigeria copied her system of government from.

His words: “Every option has its own merits and demerits. Late former Vice President Alex Ekwueme’s proposal was more acceptable and had more sound reasoning based on our experience as a nation. He proposed that were would be six vice-presidents to serve with a president, who will have a five-year single term. He further proposed that if anything happens to a president in office whether as a result of death or resignation, the vice president from his geopolitical zone will complete his tenure and that power should rotate among the zones. “So, Ekwueme’s proposal was based on rotation of power and he didn’t say that it should be what Nigeria should do forever.

He proposed that by the time all the six geopolitical zones would have produced a president, who would serve for a single term of five years within a period of 30 years, it would be completely erased in the sense that Nigeria would have attained such nationhood that where a presidential candidate comes from will no longer matter. “That was the idealistic context of Ekwueme’s proposal, which for me, made a lot of sense.

If it was adopted at that time, by now, we would have gone past the issue of zoning. The one Governor Ma- kinde is talking about is basically based on, may be, reduction of cost of elections and the believe that elected public office holders will put in their best within the single term tenure. “However, it doesn’t work like that. What if somebody who is going there for one term decides that he or she will steal whatever that is available to be stolen, knowing that he or she is not coming back?

That is the down side of the option.” Okorie, also said that proponents of a single term, also seem not have considered the other argument that someone who is elected for a single term may turn into a dictator or “what he described as “president or governor do nothing” as he is not going to seek re-election. He added that a single term will deny the elec- torate the right and desire to vote out a non performing governor or president earlier than desired.

“A governor or president who is voted out after the first term is an eloquent testimony of non-performance and such bad record will continue to haunt the person. The fear of losing re-election will induce performance in a public office holder, who ordinarily will not have done anything. Conversely, A single tenure will manacle the electorate from enjoying the good work of a performing governor or president.”

“Having said that, I want to add that the two- term tenure is working in the United States, where we copied our presidential system of government from. We shouldn’t see it that the polity will always get heat up, whenever people are seeking for a second term. It is just that we have not been able to come up with a mechanism that will sufficiently guarantee that votes of Nigerians count.

“We thought we were getting close to that until the Mahmood Yakubu-led Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) took us back with its confused guidelines and lack of implementation of its own rules,” the onetime presidential candidate said. While the varying positions on the single term proposal have their respective merits and demerits, there is no doubt that politics is bound to be contentious, but to mitigate against acrimony, the various political parties should ensure internal democracy, which in turn guarantees free and fair elections.