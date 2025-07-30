Single Generation Therapy Shot At Birth Might Shield Children From HIV –Study

A new study has found that delivering a single injection of gene therapy at birth may offer years-long protection against HIV. Results of the study are published in the journal ‘Nature’.

According to the researchers, tapping into this critical window in early life could reshape the fight against pediatric infections in high-risk regions.

This study is among the first to show that the first weeks of life, when the immune system is naturally more tolerant, and may be the optimal window for delivering gene therapies that would otherwise be rejected at older ages.

“Nearly 300 children are infected with HIV each day,” said first author Amir Ardeshir, associate professor of microbiology and immunology at the Tulane National Primate Research Center in the United States, who conducted the study alongside fellow researchers at the California National Primate Research Center.

“This approach could help protect newborns in highrisk areas during the most vulnerable period of their lives,” reported the ‘Medial Xpress’.