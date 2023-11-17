Singer Viktoh Opens Up About Oladip’s Death

Afrobeats singer Viktoh has weighed in on the sad death of rapper Oladips, calling out those who tagged him a clout- chaser when he cried for help before dying. The singer, who knew about the death before it was announced, has been vocal on microblogging site X, formerly Twitter, since the tragic news of Oladips’ death was announced, expressing his disappointment in people’s reactions to the rapper’s outcry.

Viktoh said that he had seen multitudes of comments on social media regarding Oladips before he passed, where he was called a cloutchaser for asking for help. He stressed that situations like these are why it is difficult for men to open up about their issues. He said: “The f**ked up thing is you can’t even retire from being a man for a few seconds to speak about the problems you’re going through without people thinking that you’re just chasing clout or you’re just weak.

A lot of people are going through shit, I’ve had my own experiences but I thank God for my life. I’ve seen a lot of comments and now everyone is rushing to say rest in peace, may God forgive you all.” On Tuesday, November 14, 2023, Oladips posted to his Instagram story asking for his friend to return to his house because he did not want to be left alone at that time. Following his friend’s return, the rapper asked to be taken to the hospital.

He also posted a tweet letting his followers know that he was not feeling well—a tweet that became his last. Not long after, his friend took to Instagram to post a video of the rapper unconscious in the backseat, calling his name amidst tears. It was announced on the morning of November 15, 2023, that Oladips had succumbed to the illness he had been secretly battling for two years.