Singer SYN: I Create Timeless Music To Inspire Women

Omobolanle Abisola Ogunbanjo is a fast rising music star making Afrobeats and Nigerians proud with her sound in London. Popularly known on the Microsoft as SYN, short for Sweet Yet Nuclear, is the first protégé of Afroqueens Music Bootcamp in London. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, SYN talks about discovering herself in the music journey

Tell us how you discovered you can sing and music is the career to pursue…

Music found me early. I was always writing, humming melodies, and pouring my emotions into sound. I knew it was more than a hobby when people connected deeply with my voice – it wasn’t just me expressing, it was others feeling. That’s when I realised music was my calling.

What encouraged you to record your first single?

The need to be heard was the push. I had so many emotions bottled up, especially after losing my dad at a young age. My dad was a very influential and impactful person that had a lot of people looking up to him, which made me want to do something different and amazing to keep his memories alive. That was what encouraged me to write my first song in 2016, titled NOBODY LIKE YOU,

which was something I did in remembrance of him. Recording my first single gave me strength. It was my way of saying, I’m here, and my voice matters.’

Was your first single well accepted by fans?

Yes! The love was overwhelming. For a first attempt, the response told me I wasn’t crazy chasing this dream. People really saw and felt me.

There is stiff competition in the music industry, and it’s not kind to female singers either. What has been the biggest challenge you have faced since you started?

The biggest challenge is breaking stereotypes. The industry often tries to box women in, how we should look, sound, or act.

My biggest challenge has been staying true to myself and my art, even when expectations pull you in another direction.

There is abuse and sexual harassment in many careers. What are your thoughts, and have you experienced this in any way?

It’s a sad reality that abuse exists everywhere. I’ve faced uncomfortable situations, but I’ve also learned to set boundaries and stand firm. My advice to women is ; protect your space, know your worth, and never let desperation make you compromise your dignity.

We all know many young girls with Gen Z at heart want to be a Baddie and here you are singing about ‘Lone Baddie.’ What inspired the song?

“Lone Baddie” is for every girl, who knows she doesn’t need validation to shine. It’s about independence, confidence, and being powerful even when you stand alone.

The grapevine says you have not had an easy life. At some point, you worked as a housemaid, caregiver. Was it just to raise funds for your music career?

Yes! I’ve worked different jobs , including caregiving to support myself and my music. It wasn’t easy but it taught me resilience and made me appreciate how far I’ve come. Every hustle was part of building the artist I am today.

When you wanted to start your music career, what were the first steps you took that helped you?

I started with writing and recording demos, even with little resources. Then, I networked, met producers, and invested in studio time. Step by step, I built connections and began creating a body of work.

Can you share some of the mistakes to avoid when building a career in music?

Don’t rush into signing contracts without legal advice. Don’t let fear of judgment silence your sound. And don’t try to be someone else. Authenticity lasts longer than trends.

Your song “Lone Baddie” is catchy. How is it doing on mainstream media presently?

The response has been beautiful-from radio to playlists- the energy is growing. More than the numbers, I love seeing people connect with the message.

Many Nigerian music stars came back to Nigeria to start their careers because breaking into the US or UK is tough. What made you move to London with your music?

London felt like the right place to expand my sound. The city is a melting pot of cultures, and Afrobeats is alive here. Being here challenges me creatively and gives me access to a wider global stage.

What good dreams do you have about your music career?

To tour the world, inspire women through my story, and create timeless music that outlives me.

With all the great accolades Nigerian music and musicians are enjoying globally, what do you think the music industry still lacks?

We need more infrastructure and support systems. Nigerian artists are global, but the home front still lacks proper structures for royalties, mental health, and industry education.

What is the most common advice you give young girls, who want to excel, especially those who want to go into music?

Own your voice. Don’t let anyone silence you or tell you how far you can go. Invest in yourself, learn the business side of music, and remember, your uniqueness is your power.

Aside from music, which other careers are you into to stay afloat, or is music paying all your bills already?

Right now, music is my main focus. I’ve done different jobs to sustain myself, but the vision is for music to be the foundation of everything else I build, fashion, art, maybe even film in the future.

Tell us a little about yourself…

I’m SYN, short for Sweet Yet Nuclear. My full name is Omobolanle Abisola Ogunbanjo. I am from Odo Jobore town , Ogun State. I was born in Lagos, raised in Ogun State. I studied Geography and Regional Planning at Olabisi Onabanjo University. I’m also proud to be the first protégé of Afroqueens Music Bootcamp, which has given me a platform to sharpen my craft and stand strong as a woman in music.