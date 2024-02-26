Singer Adekunle Gold Speaks On Battle With Sickle Cell

Nigerian singer, Adekunle Kosoko, popularly known as Adekunle Gold, has finally opened up about his battle with sickle cell.

Paying his tribute to sickle cell survivours during his latest stage performance, Adekunle Gold said that he was diagnosed with sickle cell at birth.

In a viral video sighted by New Telegraph, Adekunle Gold expressed gratitude to God for a successful career and global recognition without significant health setbacks.

He further encouraged those with similar health challenges to remain resilient and determined to pursue their life goals.

The singer, however, dedicated his performance of the song “5 Star” to sickle cell survivors.

